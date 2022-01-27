Less than two weeks ago the Rockport hockey team was in a bit of a bind, winning just two of its first eight games heading into the middle of the season.
Fast forward to Thursday night and the Vikings are in a much better spot. With a 4-1 win over Pentucket on Thursday night at Talbot Rink, their first Cape Ann League win of the season, the Vikings record now stands at 5-7 with three wins in their last four games with the lone loss coming in a good performance against CAL leading North Reading.
“We’re getting into a rhythm and starting to take some steps forward,” Rockport head coach Kyle Nelson said. “We’re getting better every day. Once we got one we got the taste and now we’ve been able to string a few good games together.”
The Vikings almost squandered an opportunity to grab some momentum early. Playing the second night of a back-to-back, Pentucket came out a little sluggish and Rockport took advantage with 17 shots on goal in the opening frame.
Sachems goalie Ben Guertin (36 saves) was on top of his game early on but the Vikings finally got one by him in he final 80 seconds of the period when Michael Murphy scored on a wrist shot from the right circle to make it 1-0 after one period of play.
“They played last night so we knew we had to take it to them early,” Nelson said. “We threw a lot of pucks on net and we were finally able to get one at the end. It was big to get that one because if we didn’t score after playing that well they would have gotten a spark.”
Rockport took control in the second frame with two more goals to take a 3-0 lead into the second intermission.
Aiden Arnold made it 2-0 just 2:47 into the middle of the frame, chipping the puck loose in the neutral zone and breaking in all alone, scoring on a forehand shot after a backhand deke. Three-and-a-half minutes later Mike Nocella crept in from the left point while on the power play and fired in a wrister from the right dot for another Vikings goal.
Pentucket, however, started to turn the tide a bit late in the second frame. After killing off a 5-on-3 power play, the Sachems ramped up the pressure, led by the strong skating of John Hurley and Nolan Cole. But Rockport goalie Jack Crompton was up to the task as he made the most difficult of his 27 stops late in the middle frame to keep his team ahead comfortably.
“We got a comfortable lead and let up a little bit,” Nelson said. “We got too comfortable but luckily Jack was Jack. He makes those acrobatic saves and kept us in a good spot.”
Quinn Brady converted on a perfect pass from Murphy on a two-on-one break early in the third before Pentucket got on the scoreboard with nine minutes to go when Nick Kutcher put home a rebound to cap the scoring at 4-1.
Rockport is back in action on Wednesday at North Reading. Pentucket is off until Saturday, February 5 at Hamilton-Wenham.
Rockport 4, Pentucket 1
at Talbot Rink, Gloucester
Pentucket 0 0 1| 1
Rockport 1 2 1| 4
1st period: R, Michael Murphy (Mike Nocella, Dougie Pratt) 13:46.
2nd period: R, Aiden Arnold (un.) 2:47; R, Nocella (Michael DeOreo) ppg, 6:19.
3rd period: R, Quinn Brady (Murphy) 4:25; P, Nick Kutcher (Brady Young) 5:54.
Saves: P, Ben Guertin 36; R, Jack Crompton 27.
Records: P, 1-11; R, 5-7.
