AMESBURY — The final score of the game may not have been an indication, but anyone who watched Newburyport and Amesbury boys soccer play on Thursday will all say the same thing.
The Indians are good.
After back-to-back trying seasons that saw the program go winless for two straight years, there was a shift in the culture with new coach Maddie MacLean taking over before the 2020 campaign. Last fall's pandemic-shortened season saw the program pick up a couple wins, but the quality of the soccer on the field rose drastically.
And despite falling 4-0 to an undefeated and extremely talented Newburyport team on Thursday, that quality has only continued to grow this fall.
"I think it started last year, they played some good soccer last year," said Newburyport coach Shawn Bleau, who's team improved to 9-0 with the win. "I think Madison has done a good job with them, and there's some good parents in the community whose kids are out here playing who really love soccer.
"They're stepping up and I think that bottom division (in the CAL) is up for grabs."
MacLean, who's Indians (4-2-2) sit near the top of the Baker Division, points directly to the work of her players for the turnaround.
"I think it started with the work in the offseason," said MacLean. "They brought that into the start of the season, got a couple of positive results early and have just carried the momentum.
"The attitudes and the work off the field from the guys has been great."
The effort was certainly there, especially early on, for the Indians on Thursday.
Sophomore Dylan Crossman in particular drew the incredibly tough task of keeping up with and guarding top Clipper scorer Will Acquaviva. But Crossman more than held his own, showcasing some top speed while thwarting a handful of strong Newburyport scoring chances.
But the Clippers finally broke through midway through the first half when Brady O'Donnell found a loose ball off a throw-in from Jack Fehlner and booted it home.
A senior, Fehlner was arguably Newburyport's most important player on Thursday.
With the smaller field at Amesbury, simple throw-ins near the Indians' goal basically turned into corner kicks. With Fehlner heaving it in each time, the Clippers were able to score three of their goals off throw-ins.
"Throw-ins are my thing," laughed Fehlner. "We've got a really experienced team this year. We have a lot of aggressive guys, especially on defense and midfielders, so we like to keep a clean sheet each game and just go after our opponent."
The Clippers made it 2-0 late in the first after a Fehlner throw-in led to a beautiful header from Henry Acton. Then in the second, Zack Rosa found the back of the net off a throw-in, and minutes later Acquaviva speed past his defender, controlled a deep pass and sent a pretty ball over to O'Donnell for an easy tap-in goal.
Despite the score, Crossman, Jake Hallinan, Brynn Zellen and Eyob Brown all played well defensively for Amesbury.
"I remember my sophomore year (Amesbury) really struggled," said Fehlner. "Last year, during the pandemic year, they gave us a pretty good run. They're building a pretty good program over there.
"They've got some good players."
Newburyport 4, Amesbury 0
Goals: Brady O'Donnell 2, Zack Rosa, Henry Acton
Assists: Jack Fehlner 2, Will Acquaviva
Saves: N — Owen Tahnk 5; A — Charlie Mackie 10
Newburyport (9-0): 2 2 — 4
Amesbury (4-2-2): 0 0 — 0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.