The Triton co-op girls swim team sent four to last week's Division 2 North Sectional meet, and each had solid performances.
Led by Abriana Cronstrom -- and again with only four swimmers -- the Vikings still placed an impressive 11th out of 26 teams with 69 points. The junior captain reached the podium in both of her individual events, swimming to third in the 100 freestyle with a season-best time (55.48), and second in the 100 backstroke with another season-best time (59.64).
Senior captain Peyton Gibbs matched her personal-best seed time of 26.86 in the 50 free to place 25th, and the Vikings also got standout performances from a pair of 8th-graders. Jenna Whitaker dropped three seconds off her personal-best 200IM time to take 11th (2:22.53), and also swam a personal-best time in the 100 fly to take 18th (1:04.80). Giuliana Cogliani competed in the 100 fly as well, and finished 23rd in 1:05.57.
Lastly, the quartet broke their season-best times in two relays. The team took ninth in the 200 Medley (1:59.23), then came back to take 11th in the 200 Free (1:48.19).
Boys: Multiple highlights lead team to 14th
The Triton co-op boys sent most of their team to the Division 2 North Sectionals, and wound up placing 14th out of 37 teams with 62.5 points.
The top finisher for the Vikings on the day was Sam Whitaker, who earned a spot on the podium in the 200IM after finishing eighth (2:05.93). The sophomore also swam strong in the 100 breaststoke, finishing 25th (1:05.47).
Whitaker then joined the 200 Medley relay team with Henry Brien, Josh Burrell and Josh Adler that set a new Triton record of 1:45.82 to finish 11th, then ended his day with the 200 Free team alongside Brien, Adler and Jacob Hoffman to add another 11th (1:34.08). Lastly for the boys relays, the 400 Free team of Clay Erickson, Hugo Hennessy, Declan Hyer and Burrell took 19th with a time of 4:02.34.
Moving over to the individual events, Brien swam a personal-best time in the 200 Free to finish 11th (1:50.16), then also set a new season-best mark in the 100 Free to take 15th (50.66). Adler added a personal-best time of 54.80 in the 100 Fly to finish 13th, then took 11th in the 100 Free with a time of 50.28.
