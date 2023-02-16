It came down to the final event of the day, with the Newburyport boys indoor track team right in the thick of potentially bringing home its second straight Division 4 State Championship on Wednesday night.
But in the end, as it so often does, it came down to just a couple of seconds.
The Clippers sent out their electric 4x400 relay team of Jalen Wise, Wesley Koglin, Will Acquaviva and Ethan Downs for the last of 13 events at the meet, and together the group posted a 3:36.27 to place third. It was the second-fastest time the team has produced this year, and fourth-fastest in the Daily News area overall.
And with that finish, Newburyport earned six points to finish with 39 overall.
Unfortunately for the Clippers, winning the event was a team from Old Rochester with a time of 3:34.88 — which gave the program 10 points and 43 overall for the meet. The Bulldogs’ clutch finish crowned them Division 4 State Champs, while the Clippers took second out of 32 scoring teams.
Leading the day for the Newburyport boys, though, was a pair of senior captains who became individual state champions.
After dominating the 55-hurdles against CAL competition this winter, Ean Hynes absolutely took it to the next level Wednesday night. The senior shattered his own school record, posting an blazing time of 7.73 to win the event and earn himself a state championship. Prior to the meet, his school (and area) record time was 7.83.
Similarly, Downs picked the best time to set a personal-record in the 1000. He crossed the finish line first overall in 2:36.33 to claim gold, which broke his previous best time that led the area this winter (2:37.08).
Elswhere for the Clipper boys, Bradford Duchesne finished second in the 2-Mile (9:56.12) with a time that completely shattered his previous area-best mark of 10:08.49. Acquaviva added a sixth in the 300 (36.50), and the 4x800 relay team of Sean Gassboro, Matt Murray, Alex Lisauskas and Aimon Fadil placed seventh (8:54.46).
Moving over to girls side is where you’ll find Newburyport’s third and final state champion of the day.
For starters, the Clippers came in sixth overall out of 33 scoring teams with 34 points, with CAL rival North Reading winning the Division 4 State Championship with 69 points. But the Clippers saw their dominant 4x400 relay team win gold.
The dynamite quartet of Annie Shay, Sophia Franco, Morgan Felts and Devin Stroope finished first in 4:16.42, which was also the second-fastest time the group has run this season. Only a sophomore, Stroope then went on to add an eighth in her best event, the 300 (42.91).
The Newburyport girls also got a third from the 4x800 relay team of Annabel Murray, Violet Moore, Hailey LaRosa and Blake Parker (10:25.65), a third from LaRosa in the Mile (5:22.91), a fourth from Abby Kelly in the 2-Mile (11:42.15) and a fifth from Parker in the 600 (1:41.88).
Pentucket: Dalgar delivers state championship in 2-Mile
The season has gone just about as well as Kaylie Dalgar could have hoped.
After coming off an excellent cross country campaign this fall in which she was named a Daily News All-Star, the Pentucket junior decided to do winter track for the first time. Naturally, the 2-Mile became her best event, and all year long it’s been a steady improvement each time out.
Take last week for example, when Dalgar ran an 11:40.98 at the CAL Open. That time not only won her a league title and All-CAL selection, but it was also the fastest time recorded in the area this winter.
Well, she one-upped herself at Division 4 States Wednesday night.
Dalgar crossed the finish line in 11:35.14, which of course broke her area-best time from a week prior, but more importantly earned her the title of State Champion. Her individual title helped Pentucket finish fifth overall as a team with 35 points, beating rival Newburyport in sixth (34) while trailing the meet winner in league foe North Reading (69).
Besides Dalgar, the Panthers had three others achieve personal-bests.
Daily News All-Star Sage Smith had another excellent day. The senior finished fourth with a personal-best time in the 55-meter (7.38), while also adding a fourth in the long jump (17-1.25) and with the 4x200 relay team alongside Reese Gallant, Lia Goodwin and Sydney Trout (1:48.65).
Speaking of Trout, the sophomore set two personal bests on the day when she placed sixth in both the 55-meter (7.43) and the 300 (42.61). Lastly, Wynter Smith broke her own record in the high jump when she cleared 5-foot-2 to place fifth.
The Pentucket boys placed 14th overall with 14 points, led by a couple of highlights.
Braeden Roche was the Panthers’ best placer on the day after taking third in the 600 (1:26.84), and he also ran on the eighth-place 4x400 relay team with Matt Beaulieu, Jackson Beauparlant and Stratton Seymour (3:41.86). The 4x200 team of Kade Dennis, Joel Spaulding, Yanni Kakouris and Gabriel MacLeod added a fifth when they crossed in 1:35.56.
Division 4 State Meet (Boys)
Meet Results (32 teams scored): 1. Old Rochester 43; 2. Newburyport 39; 3. North Reading 36; ... ALSO: 14. Pentucet 14
Area placers:
300: 6. Will Acquaviva (N) 36.50, 7. Yanni Kakouris (P) 36.59; 600: 3. Braeden Roche (P) 1:26.84; 1,000: 1. Ethan Downs (N) 2:36.33, 8. Jackson Beauparlant (P) 2:41.41; 2-Mile: 2. Bradford Duchesne (N) 9:56.12; 55 hurdles: 1. Ean Hynes (N) 7.73; 4x200: 5. Pentucket (Kade Dennis, Joel Spaulding, Gabriel MacLeod, Kakouris) 1:35.56; 4x400: 3. Newburyport (Jalen Wise, Wesley Koglin, Will Acquaviva, Downs) 3:36.27, 8. Pentucket (Matt Beaulieu, Beauparlant, Stratton Seymour, Roche) 3:41.86; 4x800: 7. Newburyport (Sean Gassboro, Matt Murray, Alex Lisauskas, Aimon Fadil) 8:54.46
Division 4 State Meet (Girls)
Meet Results (33 teams scored): 1. North Reading 69; 2. Whitinsville Christian 55; 3. Holliston 46; 4. Middleboro 36; 5. Pentucket 35; 6. Newburyport 34
Area placers:
55 meter dash: 4. Sage Smith (P) 7.38, 6. Sydney Trout (P) 7.43; 300: 6. Trout (P) 42.61, 8. Devin Stroope (N) 42.91; 600: 5. Blake Parker (N) 1:41.88, 7. Annabel Murray (N) 1:44.50; Mile: 3. Hailey LaRosa (N) 5:22.91; 2-Mile: 1. Kaylie Dalgar (P) 11:35.14, 4. Abby Kelly (N) 11:42.15; 4x200: 4. Pentucket (S. Trout, Lia Goodwin, Reese Gallant, S. Smith) 1:48.65; 4x400: 1. Newburyport (Annie Shay, Sophia Franco, Morgan Felts, D. Stroope) 4:16.42; 4x800: 3. Newburyport (Violet Moore, H. LaRosa, A. Murray, B. Parker) 10:25.60 HJ: 5. Wynter Smith (P) 5-2; LJ: 4. S. Smith (P) 17-1.25
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.