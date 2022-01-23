BOSTON — It was a solid showing for both the Amesbury and Triton indoor track teams at Saturday’s Division 5 state relay.
Led by the team of Nixie Raymond, Bailey Shanahan, Megan McAndrews and Lidya Belanger, the Amesbury girls raced to a fifth-place finish out of 21 scoring teams with 23 points. Weston won the event with 41 points, while Triton was right behind Amesbury in sixth (17 points).
Raymond, Shanahan, McAndrews and Belanger started their day strong by winning the shuttle hurdle relay in 32.98. The same group then ran the 4x50 and placed second in 25.58. Raymond, Belanger and Shanahan then capped their terrific day by high jumping to third place with a collective jump of 13-5.74.
On the boys side, the shot put team of Jadriel Laracuente, Aiden Donovan and Sean Rodgers placed fifth (110-11.25) to help Amesbury finish in 12th as a team. Littleton won on the boys side with 41 points, and Triton finished sixth with 21 points.
The Vikings were led by their second-place 4x50 and 800 teams.
Division 5 State Relays (Boys)
Meet results (21 teams scored): 1. Littleton 49; 2. Quabbin 43; 3. Ipswich 32; 4. Randolph 30, 5. Lunenberg; 6. Triton 21 ... Also: 12. Amesbury 6
Top area placers:
4x50: 2. Triton (), 22.99; 5. Amesbury (Andrew Baker, Shea Cucinotta, Zach Rome, Michael Sanchez), 23.38; 800: 2. Triton (), 1:37.36; 1600: 4. Triton ()3:44.92; 3200: 6. Triton (), 8:50.73 LJ: 5. Amesbury (Cucinotta, Sanchez, Rome) 53-05; SP: 5. Amesbury (Jadriel Laracuente, Aiden Donovan, Sean Rodgers) 110-11.25
Division 5 State Relays (Girls)
Meet results (21 teams scored): 1. Weston 41; 2. Lunenberg 40; 3. Medway 32; 4. Ipswich 24; 5. Amesbury 23; 6. Triton 17
Top area placers:
Shuttle Hurdles: 1. Amesbury (Nixie Raymond, Bailey Shanahan, Megan McAndrews, Lidya Belanger), 32.98; 4x50: 2. Amesbury (Raymond, Shanahan, McAndrews, Belanger), 25.58, 4. Triton (), 26.23; 800: 6. Triton (), 1:54.30; 1600: 4. Triton () 4:21.06; 3200: 2. Triton (), 10:20.58; HJ: 3. Amesbury (Raymond, Belanger, Shanahan) 13-5.75
