All season long, the Amesbury 4x200 relay team of Jackson Wetherell, Zach Rome and brothers Michael and Max Sanchez have consistently been the best in the area.
Now, the group can add best in all of Division 5.
At Thursday's Division 5 State Meet, the quartet crossed the finish line first in a meet-record time of 1:33.36. That time broke the group's previous area-best mark from earlier in the year (1:33.62), and helped Amesbury as a team finish third overall in the meet with 34 points. Littleton took home the Division 5 crown with 64.5 points, with CAL foe Ipswich right behind in second (49.5).
Triton placed 11th out of 37 scoring teams with 17 points.
All told, the Red Hawks walked away proud with all three of their relays. The 4x400 team of Wetherell, Brody Tonks, Max Sanchez and Rome took fourth (3:34.41), while the 4x800 team of Andre Bailin, Maxx Rodrigues, Drew Stanford and Joe Stanton took sixth (8:46.35) to ensure that all three relays got a spot on the podium and earned points.
Elsewhere for Amesbury, Aiden Donovan placed second in the shot put while breaking his area-best mark (50-7), Michael Sanchez finished third in the 300 in an area-best time (35.68), Rome added an eighth in the 600 (1:27.75) and Stanton added an eighth in the 1000 (2:42.81).
For Triton, captain Parker Burns led the way like he has all season.
The senior started his day finishing fourth in the 300 (35.91), then came back to add a sixth in the long jump (19-9.25) and run on the fifth-place 4x400 relay team with Shea McLaughlin, Griffin White and Zach Lyon (3:35.28). The Vikings also got a fourth from McLaughlin in the 55-hurdles (8.34).
GIRLS: Wallwork places twice to lead Triton
Thursday night, Erin Wallwork walked out of the Reggie Lewis Arena with a pair of medals around her neck.
The Triton senior was a double-placer at the Division 5 State Meet, finishing sixth in the 2-Mile (12:22.43) while adding a seventh in the 1000 (3:17.13). Because of her efforts, the Vikings were able to finish 15th out of 40 scoring teams with 12 points. It was a battle between Weston (71) and Norton (67) for the state championship crown, and elsewhere locally Amesbury had a couple of placers and finished 23rd with 4 points.
The highest finisher for Triton on the day was the 4x400 team of Aleyo Amasa-Titus, Arianna Basile, Sarah Ewell and Anna Romano, who placed fifth in 4:14.90. Amasa-Titus added a seventh in the 300 (43.14), and the 4x800 team of Danika Prendergast, Julia Blanchet, Alexa Bonasera and Maecy Gay-Killeen took eighth in 11:07.90.
For Amesbury, the 4x800 relay team of Sarah Burdick, Meagan McAndrews, Anna Tessmer and Cambyr Sullivan placed sixth (10:58.77), while Lidya Belanger added an eighth in the 55-hurdles (9.46).
Division 5 State Meet (Boys)
Meet Results (37 teams scored): 1. Littleton 64.5; 2. Ipswich 49.5; 3. Amesbury 34; ... ALSO: 11. Triton 17
Area placers:
300: 3. Michael Sanchez (A) 35.68, 4. Parker Burns (T) 35.91; 600: 8. Zach Rome (A) 1:27.75; 1,000: 8. Joe Stanton (A) 2:42.81; 55 hurdles: 4. Shea McLaughlin (T) 8.34; 4x200: 1. Amesbury (Max Sanchez, Michael Sanchez, Jackson Wetherell, Zach Rome) 1:33.36; 4x400: 4. Amesbury (Wetherell, Brody Tonks, Max Sanchez, Z. Rome) 3:34.41, 5. Triton (P. Burns, S. McLaughlin, Griffin White, Zach Lyon) 3:35.28; 4x800: 6. Amesbury (Andre Bailin, Maxx Rodrigues, Drew Sanford, J. Stanton) 8:46.35; LJ: 6. P. Burns (T) 19-9.25; SP: 2. Aiden Donovan (A) 50-7
Division 5 State Meet (Girls)
Meet Results (40 teams scored): 1. Weston 71; 2. Norton 67; 3. Lunenburg 37; ... ALSO: 15. Triton 12; 23. Amesbury 4
Area placers:
300: 7. Aleyo Amasa-Titus (T) 43.14; 1,000: 7. Erin Wallwork (T) 3:17.13; 2-Mile: 6. Wallwork (T) 12:22.43; 55 hurdles: 8. Lidya Belanger (A) 9.46; 4x400: 5. Triton (A. Amasa-Titus, Arianna Basile, Sarah Ewell, Anna Romano) 4:14.90; 4x800: 6. Amesbury (Sarah Burdick, Meagan McAndrews, Anna Tessmer, Cambyr Sullivan) 10:58.77, 8. Triton (Danika Prendergast, Julia Blanchet, Alexa Bonasera, Maecy Gay-Killeen) 11:07.90
