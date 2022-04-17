A little over a week ago, Amesbury girls basketball coach Gregg Dollas announced that he was resigning from the position.
In four seasons at the helm, Dollas went 68-15 while leading the program to unprecedented success. This winter, Amesbury (21-4) won its fourth straight CAL Baker championship and its first St. Mary’s Tournament championship before earning the No. 4 seed in the Division 4 state tournament. Once in the playoffs, the team made a run to the D4 title game where it defeated Millbury High, 57-31, to claim the program’s first ever state championship.
This came after back-to-back trips to the Division 3 North Finals in his first two years, and last year’s team — with no state tournament due to the pandemic — was 9-3 in the regular season.
“Watching those girls win the state championship was a top-5 moment of my life,” said Dollas. “The tough part was sitting down with my kids and telling them that I was leaving. I saw myself staying there for 6-to-8 more years. I loved working with the fifth graders and the other elementary school kids this year, and I wanted to be with them through it all.”
Dollas said he met with Amesbury Athletic Director Glen Gearin and other administration after making his resignation known and, “left the meeting with more frustrations than answers.”
In a letter to the Amesbury youth program, which has tripled in size to over 100 players during the last four years, he wrote: “My philosophy and values do not match what I have been experiencing at Amesbury HS at the moment. I have expressed my opinions, and in the end, it’s time to take a break from coaching. I need to stick to my convictions. ... I will add, to continue this level of excellence at the HS, it will require support from more than just you, the parents and players, of course. Everyone, including the administration, must make that commitment and put in all of the necessary resources for everyone in order to put a quality product around all athletes in Amesbury.”
Dollas reiterated that he “wouldn’t pursue anything,” regarding coaching positions in the near future.
“It came as a little bit of a surprise to us,” said Gearin. “We met with him the week after he sent us the letter, and he seemed to be done with it. We don’t want anyone feeling unhappy with where they are, so we just thanked him for everything he’s done for us. We certainly appreciate all of the success he’s brought to Amesbury.”
Before taking over at Amesbury, Dollas went 102-69 in eight seasons at Newburyport High. He has coached five 1,000-point scorers over that combined 12-year-long stretch: Beth Castantini (NHS 2012), Emily Pettigrew (NHS 2016), Flannery O’Connor (AHS 2019), Alli Napoli (ANS 2020) and Avery Hallinan (AHS 2022).
