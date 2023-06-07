HAVERHILL — Pentucket boys lacrosse is a complete team.
Come to think of it, there’s actually a long list of really good reasons why the Panthers earned the No. 2 overall seed in the Division 3 state tournament. The 17 wins to only 2 losses speaks for itself, as does this spring’s CAL Kinney title, and if you want a high-scoring game, the likes of Ben Turpin (78g, 45a), Joe Turpin (64g, 25a), Liam Sullivan (31g, 33a) and Nolan Cole (49g, 7a) will happily oblige.
But then you have games like Wednesday evening.
And players like Evan Napolitano.
The senior quad-captain and Limestone College commit showed those in attendance at Whittier Tech that defense can still win championships. Fueled by his efforts on the back end forcing turnovers and simply creating havoc, No. 2 Pentucket absolutely stiffled No. 18 Wayland, holding the Warriors scoreless the entire second half to earn a comfortable win in the Division 3 Round of 16, 13-2.
And with it, the Panthers (18-2) are moving on to the Elite 8.
“We’re feeling great,” said Napolitano. “This is a great team and I’m happy to be playing with these guys. I think we’re one of the top defenses in the state at this point. You know, and we have a representative of every class on that unit, so we’re going to be really strong in the coming years even after I leave.”
Pentucket coach Dan Leary certainly had positive words to say about his two-time Daily News All-Star defender: “As a player, he dominates the field. But having him on the team as a leader, for what we do, it’s like having another assistant coach. He’s a great leader, understands the game, gets the most out of his teammates, and then, you know, the performance on the field speaks for itself.”
And it’s almost unfair, too.
In the faceoff circle, Pentucket has senior Henry Hartford, who Leary said was “an absolute game-changer” during Wednesday’s game. Then if you somehow get past Napolitano and that back line, goalie Cam Smith is a Daily News All-Star and was voted the best netminder in the CAL as a junior last year.
“I wouldn’t want to do this with any other group,” said Napolitano. “It’s been a fun ride.”
And Napolitano actually got it on the offensive action on Wednesday as well, as goals from him, Cole and Sullivan put Pentucket up 3-0 within the game’s first two minutes. Wayland struck back to make it 3-1, but goals from Joe Turpin (2), Cole, Josh Paige and Ben Turpin made it an 8-2 game at halftime.
Which was certainly plenty of cushion to work with.
In what turned out to be a balanced day scoring, Cole led the way with three goals, while Ben Turpin, Joe Turpin and Paige each scored twice. Smith left midway through the fourth with a 13-2 lead and after making nine saves, and sophomore Matt Wirwicz came in and stopped three shots himself to preserve the second-half shutout.
“Even the two we gave up in the first half, I thought Wayland did a great job of executing their plays,” said Leary.
“But everything else, our guys defensively did everything we asked to a tee, and Cam made a lot of good saves.”
Pentucket will now host either No. 7 Falmouth or No. 10 Old Rochester in the Division 3 quarterfinals on Saturday (time TBD).
Pentucket 13, Wayland 2
Division 3 Round of 16
Goals: Nolan Cole 3, Ben Turpin 2, Joe Turpin 2, Josh Paige 2, Liam Sullivan, Henry Hartford, Evan Napolitano, Aiden Napolitano
Assists: B. Turpin 2, J. Turpin, Cole, Cam Smith, Paige
Saves: Cam Smith 9, Matt Wirwicz 3
Wayland (6-12): 1 1 0 0 — 2
Pentucket (18-2): 4 4 3 2 — 13
