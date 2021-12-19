So far, through just two games this winter, the Newburyport girls basketball team is playing some shutdown defense.
And it’s paying off with wins on the scoreboard.
Friday night, the Clippers jumped out to a huge lead after the first quarter, and relied on their stingy back line to earn a hard-fought 54-37 win over Lynnfield. Junior Emma Foley was fantastic for a second straight game, and led her team with 17 points.
She is now averaging 16.5 points per game through Newburyport’s first two.
The Clippers (2-0), led by Foley, fellow juniors Deirdre McElhinney (11 points) and Makenna Ward (11 points) and sophomore Brela Pavao (10 points), were on fire early and led 26-7 after the first eight minutes. That lead jumped to 44-24 at halftime, and the Clippers only allowed 13 points the entire second half.
This followed Tuesday’s season-opening 53-26 win in which Newburyport held Manchester-Essex to just six points the entire second half. That game was a 20-19 Manchester-Essex lead at halftime before the Clippers dominated the final 16 minutes.
It will be a showdown of two perennial powers on Monday, as Newburyport travels to take on Cape Ann League rival Pentucket (2-1) for a 6:30 p.m. tip off.
Newburyport 54, Lynnfield 37
Newburyport (54): Turner 1-0-2, McElhinney 4-2-11, McDonald 0-0-0, Hopwood 0-0-0, Ward 4-3-11, Metsker 0-1-1, Seidel 0-0-0, Pavao 3-4-10, Schwab 0-0-0, O. Foley 1-0-2, E. Foley 8-1-17. Totals 21-11-54
3-pointers: McElhinney
Lynnfield: 7 17 8 5 — 37
Newburyport (2-0): 26 18 6 4 — 54
