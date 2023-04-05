ROWLEY — The rich history of tradition and success surrounding the Newburyport girls lacrosse program has been well-documented for quite some time now. Every year, it seems like a new crop of all-stars from the elite summer circuits and travel teams around the area are coming in to join the already loaded Clipper roster.
Newburyport has simply been a lacrosse factory.
And that could very well still be the case this spring. But, after a rather dominant 22-3 season-opening win over rival Triton on a chilly Wednesday afternoon, legendary coach Catherine Batchelder dropped a little fact about this year’s squad.
“We actually don’t have any freshman on the team,” said Batchelder, now in her 17th year with the program and 179 wins deep. “We have a seasoned team of these awesome seniors, some juniors and a couple of sophomores. We have mostly everyone back from last year.”
Which, all things considered, poses as a major problem for the CAL — and really the rest of the entire state — as the season gets underway here.
You see, all 20 girls on the roster still remember what happened a year ago.
Last spring, Newburyport cruised to its fifth straight CAL Kinney title and the No. 1 overall seed in the Division 3 state tournament, having only lost once during the regular season to a Div. 1 opponent in Central Catholic. The Clippers had their eyes set squarely on bringing home a state championship as the tournament’s top seed, but fell in a hard-fought game to a worthy Cohasset team in the quarterfinals.
All told, it was still a traditional, phenomenal season for the program.
But with basically everyone back in the fold this time around, lets just say these Clippers have been waiting a while to get back on the field together.
“Last year we just left so unfinished,” said senior tri-captain Izzy Rosa. “So this year, getting back at it, we just want to work even harder so we can do even better.”
Echoed fellow senior tri-captain Makenna Ward: “We’re definitely hungry to get back there. We’ve been talking about how it was kind of a bittersweet ending last year. So we’re all excited to be back and hopefully advance and do better this year.”
If vengeance is the key, then Newburyport certainly got off to a proper start.
Rosa, Anna Affolter and Olivia McDonald — all returning Daily News All-Stars from last year — found the back of the net at least once in the first half, and Reese Bromby, Lilly Pons, Rita Cahalane and Lily Pilz added goals to make it a 13-2 game at halftime and induce a running clock the entire second half. Despite what the final score would indicate, Triton goalie Julia Price (10 saves) still played a terrific game and made a handful of highlight-reel stops.
But Newburyport just has too many weapons.
The Clippers have 9 of their top-10 scorers back from a year ago, with Rosa (54g, 44a), Pons (58g, 31a), Affolter (58g, 11a), McDonald (46g, 13a) and Cahalane (25g, 14a) leading that charge.
Throw in an expert draw taker in Affolter — who is committed to Holy Cross — to routinely give the team possession, along with another returning Daily News All-Star in net in Kate Keller (5 saves on Wednesday), and the Clippers are truly built for something special.
“It just feels great to be back,” said Affolter, the team’s final senior tri-captain. “Getting the first game under your belt kind of releases some nerves, and I feel like we’re just ready for the rest of the season to come.”
For Triton (0-2), returning Daily News All-Star Chloe Connors scored in the first half to make it a 4-1 game. Ally Pugh sniped home a shot to make it 8-2 midway through the first half, then added her second goal of the game in the final frame.
Newburyport 22, Triton 3
Goals: N — Lilly Pons 3, Izzy Rosa 3, Reese Bromby 3, Anna Affolter 2, Olivia McDonald 2, Whitney Kelsey 2, Erin Marshall 2, Maddie Heath, Rita Cahalane, Olivia Foley, Emma McIsaac, Lily Pilz; T — Ally Pugh 2, Chloe Connors
Assists: N — Affolter 3, Kelsey 3, Pilz 3, Rosa 2, McIsaac 2, Cahalane, Josie Palma, McDonald, Bromby; T — Kayla Harrington
Saves: N — Kate Keller 5; T — Julia Price 10
Newburyport (1-0): 13 9 — 22
Triton (0-2): 2 1 — 3
