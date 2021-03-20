AMESBURY – The wait for the sweet taste of victory, first prolonged months by COVID-19 and extended one week by a feisty Ipswich squad, electrified the Amesbury football team.
“The loss gave us more energy, just not to lose. Starting the season with a loss in the opener is always a pick-me-up. We know we have to be better,” said Amesbury senior linebacker/guard Derek Couture. “We worked hard in practice. Tough loss last week, we knew we had to pick it up, and we did.”
Saturday afternoon in their Landry Stadium season debut, the agitated Indians took out all their frustration at the expense of Cape Ann League Baker Division rival Hamilton-Wenham, grinding up 299 yards on 42 carries in a physically-overwhelming 26-12 win.
“That was a tough, physical Saturday afternoon game. We enjoyed it,” said Amesbury coach Colin McQueen. “I thought our guys stepped up and played our brand of football.”
Amesbury never trailed and played its offensive scheme to a (straight) “T,” especially in the second half, during which the Indians controlled the football for 16:15, compared to the Generals’ 3:45.
The Indians used eight ball-carriers in the win. None ran harder than junior Kyle Donovan, who earned every inch of his team-high 104 yards (10 carries) right up the gut. Brady Dore (10 carries, 89 yards) and Joseph Tilton (9-56) also kept Hamilton-Wenham guessing.
“Discipline and execution. Our offense is really about precision and timing,” said McQueen. “We had to clean some of that stuff up. Overall, I think we did a really good job of getting off the ball and playing hard, getting pads on pads and running our feet and moving the football. That’s ultimately what we want to do.”
Donovan broke the ice with the first of his two touchdowns on the day, a 19-yarder on the opening play of the second quarter. Tilton hooked around end for the two-point rush and a quick, 8-0 lead.
Playing without injured starting quarterback Carter Coffey, the Generals were mighty game. Markus Nordin and John Ertel did all they could in a replacement role behind center.
Nordin led Hamilton-Wenham on its best drive the day, a 16-play, 61-yard march to paydirt, answering the Indians score with his own 1-yard leap to break the plane. He had a pair of sweet completions to Ryan Monahan and Martin Cooke pitched in a huge, 8-yard chain-moving run to put the Generals in position to make it an 8-6 game.
The possession chewed up 8:17 off the clock, but it left Amesbury 1:39, and the Indians made it count.
Junior Drew MacDonald made his only two completions of the afternoon count. He clicked with Dore for 30 on the initial snap of the possession, and then on fourth-and-9 from the Hamilton-Wenham 30, threw an absolute sparkler of a corner route to Tilton, who bobbed and weaved the 5, setting up first and goal.
Donovan would again get the call, and this time dragged a pair of Generals with him into the end zone for a 14-6 halftime lead.
“He put it on him. That was a very exciting drive to end the half, especially if you look at what we do,” said McQueen of the pin-point fourth-down throw. “We’re not really built for the two-minute offense.”
The teams traded scores in the third.
An athletic Will Moroney interception put the Generals in business at the Amesbury 28. Nordin wasted no time, going to his money man, Monahan, who delivered a highlight-film grab in the back of the end zone.
But Amesbury responded as it did all day – with a big play.
This time, it was Dore, busting tackles and accelerating into the open field for a 45-yard touchdown.
Ramping up the defensive pressure, the Indians went for the kill and got it. Amesbury held the visitors to just 19 more yards on 11 plays the rest of the way.
Finally, Tilton iced it with his General-slaying, off-tackle touchdown, which came on a fourth-and-1 from the H-W 20 with 9:08 to play.
“When you have effort and play with passion, you can cover up some of your mistakes,” said McQueen. “Overall, it was just an effort-and-passion-filled piece of work for our guys, and we enjoy that.”
The Indians will take some time to enjoy this one, their first football victory in 498 days.
“This is nice. Coming back, the offseason was way longer than we’re used to, we had to get our bodies back into it,” said Couture, brandishing a big smile. “So being home, our cars are out back. No long ride back.”
Amesbury will look to make it two in a row on Saturday at Manchester Essex.
Two straight losses have left veteran coach Jim Pugh a bit frustrated, but he’s hopeful that better things lie ahead for Hamilton-Wenham.
“They were good, and we couldn’t tackle. We didn’t make the plays when we need them, and that was it,” said the Generals’ coach. “Markus is a good athlete, and he gave us all head could, but he’s just not a quarterback. Carter got hurt on defense last week (vs. Newburyport). And he’ll be back.”
Amesbury 26, Hamilton-Wenham 12
Hamilton-Wenham (0-2): 0 6 6 0 — 12
Amesbury (1-1): 0 14 6 6 — 26
Second Quarter
A — Kyle Donovan 19 run (JT Tilton run), 9:51
HW — Markus Nordin 1 run (pass failed), 1:39
A — Donovan 5 run (run failed), 0:44
Third Quarter
HW — Ryan Monahan 28 pass from Nordin (pass failed), 7:23
A — Brady Dore 45 run (run failed), 5:42
Fourth Quarter
A — Tilton 20 run (run failed), 9:08
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Amesbury (42-299) — Kyle Donovan 10-104, Brady Dore 10-89, JT Tilton 9-56, Drew MacDonald 3-16, Henry O'Neill 3-12, Nick Marden 4-9, Jeremy Lopez 1-9, Shea Cucinotta 2-4; Hamilton-Wenham (16-57) — Martin Cooke 8-36, Markus Nordin 6-13, John Mulvihill 1-8, John Ertel 1-0
PASSING: Amesbury — Drew MacDonald 2-6-2, 55; Hamilton-Wenham — Markus Nordin 7-18, 110; John Ertel 1-5, -4
RECEIVING: Amesbury — Brady Dore 1-30, JT Tilton 1-25; Hamilton-Wenham — Ryan Monahan 6-96, Thomas Ring 1-8, Martin Cooke 1-2
