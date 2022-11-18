The storybook season has reached the final chapter.
No, even more dramatic than that.
The culmination of over a decade of friendship, hard work and dedication to a sport has reached its final stop. Saturday afternoon, the Newburyport boys soccer team will take its last bus ride together, traveling down I-95 to Manning Field in Lynn to face Dedham in the Division 3 state championship game at 4:30 p.m.
One last game together, as a family.
A chance for the program’s first state title.
And even more, a chance to cap off a perfect, undefeated season. 23 wins. 0 losses. 0 ties.
It’s all on the line Saturday afternoon, but it’s everything these Clippers have been training for since they were in middle school.
“We’re super excited,” said senior midfielder Henry Acton. “We’ve been practicing really hard these past couple of days, so we feel ready. For the seniors, this is our last run, so we’re just excited to get out there one more time.”
It’s an opportunity for Newburyport soccer immortality.
But despite what the outcome ends up being, this will still go down as the greatest season in program history — for now. The team has already broken the school record for: wins (22), goals (65), shutouts (17) and single-season individual goal-scoring (Caelan Twichell, 21), while also taking home its third straight CAL Kinney title and making it further than any Clipper boys soccer squad has ever gone before.
And if they win on Saturday, it’d literally be an impossible season to beat.
“Obviously our goal was to do this,” said Newburyport coach Shawn Bleau. “But a lot of things have had to happen for us to get here, too. To go down and beat Pembroke in the quarters, having to go to Norwell in the second round and win there, even during the regular season we were trailing at halftime in a few games and needed to come back. There was the North Reading game where we scored with 20 seconds left. But I just think that it speaks to the senior leadership we have, and how focused these guys have been all year.”
By now, you probably know the names.
The Clippers are led by a senior class that has been mostly dominating together since their U6 days. Once the group reached high school four years ago, they had a feeling this day would eventually come.
They proved to be right.
Goalie Owen Tahnk, a Harvard baseball commit, is the face behind the school-record 17 shutouts. But he’s had plenty of help in front of him with defensemen Kellen McDermott, Luke O’Brien, Spencer Colwell and Ben Cotter having allowed just 5 goals all year. O’Brien in particular drew rave reviews after his suffocating defense in the first-round game against Old Rochester, and he had a beautiful assist for the game-tying goal against Pembroke in the quarterfinals.
Then in the midfield, it’s Acton, the recently-crowned CAL Kinney MVP, leading the charge. But he’s certainly not alone. Fellow seniors Adam Bovee and Grady Conly flank him, and junior Duncan Coir and freshman Sean Gasbarro both play massive minutes. Of course, who could forget Gasbarro’s heroics on the game-winning goal to be Pembroke in the quarterfinals?
Lastly up front, Twichell has broke the single-season goal record, but he’s hardly the only threat. James Forrest-Hay (16 goals), Jamie Brooks and Zach Rosa all possess high-end speed, and the team is hopeful that returning Daily News All-Star Will Acquaviva — who’s been on and off with a hamstring injury all season — will be good to suit up on Saturday.
“It means a lot to all of us to be in this position,” said Acton. “We’ve all been playing together since middle school, we’ve all been friends since middle school. So I couldn’t have enjoyed this season any more.
“We’re excited, but it’s also going to be emotional. Because win or lose, it’s our last game together.”
Absolutely nothing has been easy for Newburyport this postseason run.
An undefeated team out of the CAL getting the No. 9 seed, the Clippers had to play defending champion Norwell on the road in the Round of 16, followed by fellow unbeatan and top-seeded Pembroke on the road in the quarterfinals. and in the semis, No. 12 Stoneham held tough until Twichell finally broke through with his school-record 21st goal in the final minute.
Spoiler alert: it’s not going to get easier in the finals.
Second-seeded Dedham (19-0-3) is a fellow unbeatan, just with three draws, and boasts plenty of talent. Most notably, star striker Juan Pablo Giraldo immigrated to the town from Colombia in February and has been a major weapon this fall, scoring 16 goals through the team’s opening round of the tournament. He scored the game-winner with eight minutes left in the semifinal win over No. 3 Belchertown on Wednesday, off an assist from Luke Boecher, and be on the lookout for Brian Dunne, Alex Kadelliu, Tommy Mullen and Khalil Yatim as key player for the Marauders. Also, goalie Michael McDonough made headlines when he scored on a direct kick from 75 yards out during the team’s 1-0 win over Dover-Sherborn in the quarterfinals.
Just a great soccer town in general, the Dedham girls team is also in the state final on Saturday. It will play Hanover at 2:15 p.m. at Manning Field, so expect a large Marauder contingent to stick around for the double-header.
“We’re definitely ready to go,” said Bleau. “Dedham is really good defensively. They’re very organized in the back row and have only allowed a handful of goals all year, just like us. Their keeper is also really good, so we’re going to have to work hard to score against them. It should be a great game with a great atmoshpere.”
But, if we’ve learned anything this fall, it’s to doubt the Clippers at your own risk.
“All of us knew that this was our goal from the beginning,” said Acton. “While we know our season has been maybe the best in program history, this is the goal we set out to achieve, so we’d be disappointed if we didn’t win. But overall, it’s been an awesome run.”
