NEWBURYPORT -- There were some nerves out of the gate, but it didn't take long for Keira Dowell to settle into the circle.
"I was trying my best to relax a little bit out there," laughed Dowell, who was making her first start of the season Friday afternoon against Lynnfield. "My teammates definitely helped me out. They're very supportive."
But when Newburyport needed her most, Dowell stepped up.
It was during Thursday's game against Haverhill when starter Emily Meleedy -- who is also the area's top hitter -- took a line drive off her elbow and had to leave the game. The injury will hopefully not keep her sidelined much longer, but in her absence Dowell came in and pitched four strong innings to keep the Clippers in it, then got the starting nod a day later.
And behind Dowell's arm, and a 17-hit performance from the offense, Newburyport kept its hot streak going with a 17-7 win over Lynnfield on a beautiful Friday afternoon. A sophomore, only four of Dowell's runs were earned, and she struck out seven while also going 1-for-4 at the plate with two RBI to cap her fine day.
"She pitches well, she's in the strike zone and she has good control of the ball," said Newburyport coach Bob Gillespie on Dowell. "She came out and pitched four innings yesterday (against Haverhill) and then pitched today, too. It's a hot day, she hadn't pitched a lot, so she did very well. And this was a big game. We're in the hunt trying to improve our placement for states, so it was a challenge she stepped up to."
After a tough start to the season, the Clippers (8-8) have now won six of their last nine games.
"Everybody has been really consistent with their throws and coming through at the end of the game," said Dowell. "We need to work on coming through at the beginning of the game, right off the gate, but at the end we're always there and right in it."
Lynnfield (4-6) struck first with a pair of runs in the top of the first, but Newburyport immediately responded.
Nieve Morrissey (3-for-5) and Cassidy Bolcome (3-for-4) started the Clippers off with back-to-back hits, and Matigan Richmond highlighted the five-run first inning with a two-run single that scored Grace Habib and Maddie McLeod. The Clippers plated two more runs in the second to stretch the lead, but Lynnfield continued to fight to claw it back to a 7-6 game game going into the bottom of the fourth.
But that's when the Clippers pulled away for good.
Bolcome, Emma Keefe and Sophie LaVallee started the inning with three straight singles, and McLeod added a sacrifice fly to make it 10-6. Newburyport then added four runs in the fifth to break the game open, with an RBI-triple from Bolcome -- who is only an eighth-grader -- being the big hit in the inning.
And Dowell was lights out over the final three frames, allowing just one hit, one walk and one unearned run with three of her seven Ks during the stretch. Morrissey, Bolcome, Keefe and catcher Grace Habib all had three hits on the day, and McLeod led the way with three RBI.
"At the beginning of the year, I set the schedule up where we played a lot of tough teams early on," said Gillespie. "I wanted to challenge us early to eventually get us ready for states. So the kids have weathered that, and have come back to be playing a lot better now. They faced really top pitching and are hitting the ball better. Our fielding needs to improve, but we'll work on that."
Newburyport 17, Lynnfield 7
Newburyport (17): Nieve Morrissey cf 5-3-3, Cassidy Bolcome lf 3-4-3, Emma Keefe ss 5-3-3, Sophie LaVallee 3b 4-3-1, Keira Dowell p 4-0-1, Grace Habib c 5-2-3, Maddie McLeod 2b 3-1-1, Matigan Richmond rf 2-0-1, Dakota Duncan ph 2-0-0, Olivia Skibbee 1b 4-1-1. Totals 37-17-17
RBI: McLeod 3, Bolcome 2, Keefe 2, Dowell 2, Habib 2, Richmond 2
WP: Dowell;
Lynnfield (4-6): 2 0 2 2 0 1 0 — 7
Newburyport (8-8): 5 2 0 3 4 3 0 — 17
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.