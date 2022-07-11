The Amesbury Little League All-Stars have their backs against the wall, but aren’t done for the summer quite yet.
On Saturday, the team fell to Gloucester, 8-0, in the first round of the double-elimination District 15 Final Four. The loss puts the local nine in the loser’s bracket, where they’ll have to win out in order to capture the first district title in league history.
Amesbury will now face Danvers National at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at Harry Ball Field in an elimination game. Whoever comes out on top there will advance to face the loser of the winner’s bracket game between Gloucester and Beverly later that night.
“We played well in all facets today,” Gloucester manager Brian Salah said. “The bats were on fire, the defense came around and we pitched a shutout.”
While Gloucester never had the big inning that is usually associated with this tournament, they did keep the pressure on Amesbury all day, scoring a pair of runs in each of the first two innings before adding one in the fourth and three more in the fifth.
Amesbury did its best to keep the game from getting away from it, but nine Gloucester hits, five walks and a few errors were too much to overcome. Starting pitcher Thomas Puorro performed well for Amesbury, not allowing an earned run over 1.2 innings. Along with relievers Jack Kusler, Andy Bolth and Max Cook, Amesbury pitchers combined to close the remainder of the game allowing only two more earned runs. The silver lining in the loss is that Kusler, Bolth and Cook are all available for Monday night’s do-or-die game with the Nationals from Onion Town.
Amesbury threatened to score several times, stranding multiple runners in three different innings, but Gloucester pitcher Brady Ciaramitaro was excellent all night. He struck out the side in the first inning, and finished his outing with nine Ks over four scoreless innings of work.
“We couldn’t have asked for more from Brady today, he was phenomenal,” Brian Salah said. “When your pitcher is throwing like that it takes the butterflies right out of your stomach.”
Kai Turner paced Amesbury on offense with a pair of hits, including a double, and Pourro, Landon Mitchell and Zack Martin added hits as well.
Amesbury tops Topsfield to reach Final Four
Before Saturday’s game even happened, Amesbury needed to earn its way into the District 15 Final Four.
And the team did just that for the third time in the last four years after picking up a 7-2 win over Topsfield at Packer Field in Amesbury last Thursday. The streaking local nine used a three-run second inning and a four-run fifth to close out pool play with their third straight victory. And the win was made all the more special because it was opening night of Amesbury’s new Little League complex.
Clinging to a 3-2 lead, Amesbury batted around and plated four runs in the fifth to secure the victory. The inning began by taking advantage of some erratic pitching, as Andrew Parsons, Jack Kusler, Landon Mitchell, Max Cook and Patrick McCarthy worked five straight walks to score the first two runs of the inning. The scoring in the frame concluded when Andy Bolth (2-for-4, 3 RBI) ripped a two-run single that brought home Mitchell (2 runs scored) and Jack Puorro, who was inserted for Cook as a pinch runner.
With momentum clearly on its side, Amesbury closed out the contest in the top of the sixth. Jacob Noyes pitched well in relief once again, picking up the save after coming in during the previous inning when the team held a one-run lead. The sparkplug righty pitched 1.1 scoreless innings, allowing only one base runner.
Noyes relieved starter Kai Turner, who picked up his second straight win of the tournament. After battling some initial control problems that led to Topsfield’s two runs in the top of the first, Turner settled in and pitched 4.2 strong innings of baseball that included three strikeouts and only two hits allowed.
RBI-singles by Max Cook and Turner, as well as a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch for Noyes, powered the three-run second inning.
