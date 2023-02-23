NEWBURYPORT — The season still isn’t over, and in many respects it’s already been a highly successful one for the Pentucket boys hockey team.
But, man, a cherry could have been placed on top of the sundae.
As fate would have it, Pentucket got another opportunity to play archrival Haverhill this season, as the two met in the 27th Annual Newburyport Bank Classic Gulazian Division championship game Wednesday night. Flash back to earlier in the year, and it was the Hillies winning a barnburner in overtime, 6-5.
And unfortunately for the Panthers, the same scene played itself out in front of a packed arena at the Graf.
A third-period goal from Haverhill’s Jax Mulligan sent the game into overtime, and it took just six seconds in the extra frame for tournament MVP John Bishop to net the game winner to lift the Hillies to a dramatic 4-3 win. Bishop corralled the faceoff win along the boards in the neutral zone, zoomed past a defender into the offensive zone and flipped one over Pentucket goalie Ben Guertin’s shoulder to send the Haverhill crowd into a frenzy.
“That final play was a miscommunication between a winger and our defenseman,” said Pentucket coach Dan Bly, who both played at Haverhill and was an assistant coach there. “We run three forwards on a 4-on-4. For some reason, our one defenseman lined up on the wing, and our winger lined up as a defenseman, and immediately they go down and score.
“But out goalie played fantastic, Ben, he made over 40 saves. In the end, they outshot us by at least double tonight.”
The official tally was 42 saves for the senior Guertin, who made a handful of tough stops late to send the game to OT.
Pentucket (10-10) had a 3-2 lead heading into the third period off two goals from Jack Stewart and another tally from Cam Smith. But the Panthers took a major blow when senior captain Nolan Cole — who would have been on the ice to start overtime — suffered a shoulder injury early in the third and didn’t return.
Moments later, Mulligan fired a rocket from the left faceoff circle that hit top shelf.
Still, for the remainder of what was a truly intense third period, both teams were buzzing up and down the ice creating chances. Smith and Stewart nearly scored again for the Panthers, Nicholas Kutcher and Aaron Wirwicz had shots on goal and Nolan Gorski fired a rocket that hit the post.
“It doesn’t matter how good each team is, it’s always going to be a battle,” said Bly. “All of these kids grew up playing together, so it’s always going to be competitive. Both times we played this year, the game went to overtime.”
So yes, the loss certainly stung.
But looking big picture, this season has been a welcome return to form for the program. The Panthers have already clinched a playoff spot and came in at No. 30 in the latest MIAA Division 3 rankings, but more importantly the team claimed a share of the CAL Baker title along with Amesbury. Which, when you consider the program went a combined 10-34-1 from 2019 through the end of last year, is a heck of a turnaround.
And the Panthers aren’t done this year quite yet.
“I have an awesome group of kids, man,” said Bly. “We set a goal at the beginning of the year, and that was to make the tournament. We did that, got ourselves a chance in the playoffs, and we had a little bonus being co-champs with Amesbury in a tough division. Every team we play is pretty good for the most part in that division, so we’re happy right now. But the kids are hungry, they want more.”
Haverhill 4, Pentucket 3 (OT)
Pentucket (10-10): 1 2 0 0 — 3
Haverhill (13-6-1): 1 1 1 1 — 4
Newburyport Bank Gulazian Championship
Goals: H — John Bishop 2, Jax Mulligan, Darren Ackerman; P — Jack Stewart 2, Cam Smith
Assists: P — Evan Gawrys
Saves: H — Max Boyer 28; P — Ben Guertin 42
Highlight: H — John Bishop’s second goal was the overtime game-winner.
