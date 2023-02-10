As far as Peyton O’Leary was concerned, everything was pretty standard following the end of the football season.
The Byfield native had just finished his sophomore year for powerhouse Michigan, and even though the second-seeded Wolverines suffered a loss to No. 3 TCU in the College Football Playoff, spirits where still high. A preferred walk-on at wide receiver, the 6-foot-3, 195-pound O’Leary saw action in six games this fall, and even caught his first collegiate pass — a four-yarder — in a blowout win over Colorado State.
All told, a successful year that built on his freshman season.
So O’Leary spoke with Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh following the season — as each player on the roster does — for a standard end-of-year meeting. A sort of performance review, as it were. Which, all things considered, went well for O’Leary as the two discussed offseason plans and prep for next year.
But the following day, O’Leary got a call.
It was from Coach Harbaugh.
“He called to tell me that they were putting me on a scholarship,” said O’Leary. “I was pumped. It’s been a dream come true to be able to play football here, and it’s truly a blessing to earn a scholarship. My family was really proud of me. It was great too, because in my class we had four preferred walk-ons, and three of us just got put on scholarship.”
For O’Leary, hard work truly does pay off.
As has been reported in “The Daily News” before, football almost wasn’t in O’Leary’s future. He of course starred for his father, Jim, at Governor’s Academy — making 17 catches for 403 yards with 5 TDs as a junior — but had has senior year wiped out with the pandemic. Naturally, that hurt on the recruiting trail, and O’Leary originally committed himself to play lacrosse at UMass Amherst.
But thanks in large part to a family connection the O’Leary’s had to then-defensive coordinator and Massachusetts native Don Brown, Michigan offered Peyton a spot on the roster as a walk-on. O’Leary didn’t have any other Division 1 football offers at the time, but took the opportunity to play in the Big 10 and potentially, one day, earn himself a scholarship.
O’Leary bet on himself, and it paid off.
“It’s been an awesome journey so far,” said O’Leary. “We’ve made back-to-back trips to the College Football Playoff in my two years here, and we’re going to have a lot a really good returners back next year. It’s a job for sure. During the season, we’re in the building five hours a day grinding. But it’s all worth it, all of the hard work has been worth it.”
Signs of O’Leary potentially earning a scholarship had been evident for quite some time.
He reportedly “wowed” everyone during spring practices between his freshman and sophomore year, then continued on to have an excellent training camp. So much so that Harbaugh went on the Michigan-centered “In The Trenches” podcast before the season started and said: “Another guy who’s surged is Peyton O’Leary. So, Peyton O’Leary is backing up Cornelius Johnson right now at the X-position. and he’s had a Cooper Kupp-like training camp. I mean, he’s almost got that nickname around here right now. So that’s been tremendous.”
And that played out over the year.
O’Leary worked his way up the depth chart, and earned himself time in six games — both as a receiver and on special teams. Heading into next season, the goal is to continue to rise in that receiver room enough to crack the top-6 on the chart.
Which, now that he’s on scholarship, will be easier to do.
“For next year my goal is to be in the top-6 receivers,” said O’Leary. “I know that starting isn’t realistic, but I’m going to work really hard to get into that top-6. Now that I’m on scholarship, I have more of an even chance to get there. Once you’re here the best person plays, they don’t care what you’re name is.”
Well, seeing as O’Leary already cashed some bets he put on himself, you’d be foolish to think he’s going to stop working now.
