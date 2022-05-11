AMESBURY — When Olivia Levasseur walked up to the plate in the bottom of the fourth inning of Wednesday’s game, things were already going pretty well for her and the Amesbury softball team.
But she decided to make it an even more unforgettable day.
One of the four seniors that was celebrated prior to the game as part of the program’s Senior Night, Levasseur took a fastball and belted it over the left field fence for her second home run of the year. The two-run blast was the exclamation point offensively, and Amesbury got a two-hit gem on the mound from another senior, Alana DeLisle, to earn a 21-0, five-inning win over Pentucket.
“It’s like a dream come true, it really is,” said Levasseur on hitting a home run on her Senior Night. “Running around those bases and coming home and seeing the whole team clapping with smiles on everyone’s faces, it’s nothing like I’ve ever seen.”
Amesbury (12-0) took charge right from the opening pitch.
DeLisle allowed a hit to Nikki Mitchell before striking out the side in the top of the first, and she picked herself up with a two-run double to highlight a six-run bottom half of the inning. Besides pitching a complete-game two-hitter with 12 strikeouts, DeLisle also went 4-for-4 at the plate with a pair of RBI.
In total, Amesbury belted out 23 hits on the day.
“Alana was unbelievable,” said Amesbury coach Jacquie Waters. “She went 4-for-4 at the plate and had 12 strikeouts on the mound. and my kids had 23 hits today. When they’re on, they’re on. and they’ve been working hard on it. I have to be honest with you, we win, but we also put a lot of time into it. We just put so much time into it, and it comes back full circle. They’ve worked hard, and they’re getting what they deserve.”
Amesbury went on to score two runs in the second, then had a monster nine-run third inning to make it a 17-0 game. Ella Bezanson went 3-for-4, Olivia Levasseur went 3-for-4 along with her home run, Izzy Levasseur went 3-for-4, Liv DeLong went 2-for-3 with four RBI and Lexi LeBlanc also went 3-for-4.
The four Amesbury seniors, Bezanson, Alana DeLisle, Olivia Levasseur and DeLong, went a combined 12-for-15 with 12 runs scored and 11 RBI.
“It was a great Senior Day,” said Alana DeLisle. “Everyone did awesome and we had a blast, and (Pentucket) is a great team to play against, too.”
Indeed, Pentucket (6-7) still had some highlights despite the score.
Besides her hit, Mitchell also made a handful of nice defensive plays at second base, and Meg Hamel also laced a hard single to center in the fourth inning. and freshman pitcher Molly LeBel, who is leading the Daily News area in strikeouts, continued to compete until the end.
“Every other game we’ve been in,” said Pentucket coach Deb Smith. “I’m so proud of them, we’ve been hitting the ball really hard. But there’s just nothing you can do (against Amesbury). We have a freshman pitcher, and I thought she did a good job keeping her head up. You’re never going to face that type of lineup again, so don’t worry about it.”
Another nice connection on Wednesday was that Bezanson, Olivia and Izzy Levasseur and Lauren Celia all play for Smith and her assistant coach, Julie Freitas, on the Rage AAU U18 team.
“It’s awesome because we got to have them on our Senior Night,” said Levasseur. “So it was great to have them here tonight to be able to see us on our Senior Night, because they’ve coached us for a while, too.”
Even though her Pentucket team lost, Smith was still happy to see the success her Amesbury girls are having.
“I’m so happy for them,” said Smith. “They work their butts off. All this success, it’s not an accident, this is from hard work. But our girls, they don’t give up either. We’re going to keep pushing. This is nothing to us. We’re moving on and we’ve got Lawrence on Monday.”
Amesbury 21, Pentucket 0
Pentucket (0): Kendra Griffin cf 2-0-0, Jocelyn Bickford rf 1-0-0, Kayla Murphy ph 1-0-0, Nikki Mitchell 2b 2-0-1, Meg Hamel lf 2-0-1, Bailey Stock dp 2-0-0, Ella Agocs c 2-0-0, Emma Lopata 3b 2-0-0, Sydney Pichette 1b 2-0-0, Mel LaCroix lf 1-0-0, Molly LeBel p 0-0-0. Totals 17-0-2
Amesbury (21): Ella Bezanson cf 4-4-3, Olivia Levasseur ss 4-3-3, Alana DeLisle p 4-3-4, Izzy Levasseur 3b 4-3-3, Liv DeLong 1b 3-2-2, Cali Catarius 2b 4-2-2, Ella DeLisle c 3-1-1, Lexi LeBlanc lf 4-2-3, Lauren Celia rf 3-1-1. Totals 33-21-22
RBI: A — O. Levasseur 4, DeLong 4, A. DeLisle 2, I. Levasseur 2, LeBlanc 2, Bezanson, Catarius, E. DeLisle
WP: A. DeLisle; LP: LeBel
Pentucket (6-7): 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Amesbury (12-0): 6 2 9 4 0 — 21
