The feeling: pure euphoria.
When Aine Reade traveled out to Springfield last month with her Yellow Jacket Gymnastics teammates, she wasn’t expecting to leave the Level 9/10 Regional Championship with any hardware around her neck. It was more of a “go out there, do your best, and see what happens!” scenario for the Pentucket junior, who had to overcome quite a bit over the last six months to even be where she was in that moment.
“Honestly, I was just happy to be there,” said Reade. “I didn’t really care what I got.”
But what happened next was rather simple.
Reade got out there, and just did what she’s been trained to do since starting her gymnastics journey nearly a decade ago — compete.
She absolutely crushed her floor routine, posting a 9.425 to finish first and be crowned a Regional Champion in the event, then added seconds in both the beam (9.150) and the vault (9.350) with a fifth in the bars (8.700). The result: Reade finished an incredible third overall in the all-around (36.625), only a tenth of a point behind second, which was plenty good enough to keep her 2022-23 gymnastics season going.
Crazy as it sounded to her in the moment, Reade had just qualified herself for the Development Program Nationals.
“At first, it didn’t even hit me,” said Reade, who is in her second full year of being a Level-10 gymnast — the highest rank one can achieve before “going pro” in the sport.
“I was so in shock of the progress that I had made and what I just did that I didn’t really realize it in the moment. But I just remember talking to my mom (Stacey) right after, and that’s what I kept saying, ‘I did it!’”
For aspiring collegiate gymnasts, like Reade, reaching Nationals at least once is basically a benchmark.
A who’s-who of scouts descend every year to watch the best high school gymnasts from around the country compete, and this year’s Nationals took place this weekend down in Oklahoma City. To qualify, you have to first make it through your State Meet, then finish inside the top-7 in your age/skill group at Regionals. All told, it’s a long process. But to punch that ticket and qualify, and earn the opportunity to get your name out there against the other elites from around the country, is invaluable.
And Reade, who will get another chance to qualify for Nationals next year as well, more than held her own.
She again put up a 9.425 in the floor, which was good enough for 12th out of 56 gymnasts in her Level 10 Senior A division, then upped her vault performance from Regionals from a 9.350 to a 9.425 (35th). She then ended her run at Nationals with a 9.175 in the beam (32nd) and an 8.675 in the bars (T49) to place 33rd overall in the all-around with a 36.700.
How’s this?
Since achieving Level 10 in February of 2022, it’s the highest all-around score she’s posted.
Pretty good for your first time on the sport’s biggest stage!
“Overall, I used to be super nervous while competing,” said Reade. “But since I’ve become Level 10, I’ve been able to relax a lot more when I’m out there. I sort of have the mindset of whatever happens, happens.”
NEW FACES, SCARY INJURY
Reade’s performance at Nationals was a culmination of year’s of hard work. The earned result of constant 20-plus-hour weeks at the gym year-round, sacrificing the “normal” social life a teenager covets to dedication oneself truly to something.
But the journey to Oklahoma certainly had its bumps and bruises that may have derailed others.
For starters, after a few years of being homeschooled, this past fall Reade went back to a public school setting as a junior at Pentucket Regional. It was a big culture-switch, but one that Reade said she has “loved.”
Perhaps more important, though — and scary — was switching gyms.
Since starting competitive gymnastics in 2014, Reade worked and competed out of Phantom Gymnastics in Hampstead, N.H. But over the winter — seeing as Reade was the only one at the gym who was a Level 10 — the difficult decision was made to leave the coaches and friends she’d come to love to join the Yellow Jackets in Middleton.
But the move, thankfully, went rather smooth.
“My teammates and all of my coaches support, and my parents, have been really amazing,” said Reade, who competed at Nationals alongside a handful of her Yellow Jacket teammates. “It was hard to build a connection with new coaches and teammates right before the season. But everyone has just been so supportive and welcoming which made everything easier.”
Shortly after the move, Reade tied for third at the Cape Cod Classic (36.525 AA), then won the following meet at the Commonwealth Cup in early March (36.350).
Unfortunately, an injury nearly stopped the season short.
During practice — just 10 days before the State Meet! — Reade was working on her bars routine, when during a rotation between one bar to the other she missed and hit the bar with her throat. It resulted in some nasty bruising on the neck and a loss of her voice, and required a 24-hour stay at Boston Children’s Hospital to remedy.
Being a gymnast, it of course wasn’t Reade’s first injury.
But it was definitely up there with being the scariest.
“The hardest thing to learn as a gymnast is that you have to give yourself grace,” said Reade. “Injuries take so much from you, and you need to realize that you need to give yourself the proper time to heal.”
With the injury being so close to the meet, Reade wasn’t nearly at 100% for States.
But she did enough to make it through to Regionals, and the rest, as they say, is history.
“Sports in general are more than just playing the game, it’s about bigger life lessons,” said Aine’s mother, Stacey. “Aine had to make a lot of difficult decision if she wanted to reach her dream of making Nationals, there’s been a lot of change.
“But she’s handled it all with grace, and has always had this never-give-up, can-do attitude.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.