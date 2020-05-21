Driving range owners: Why not us?

TIM JEAN/Staff photoSarkis and Rita Sarkisian, in front, with their two children Jeff Sarkisian and Christine Kourkounian are hopeful they will be able to reopen Sarkisian Farms Driving Range and Ice Cream stand in Andover soon. The driving range run by the family for 25 years, is closed but are able to serve from their Ice Cream stand with restrictions because of the coronavirus crisis. 5/20/20