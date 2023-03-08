Abby Dube hadn’t scored all night, was battling both foul trouble and a hurt ankle, and with less than two minutes left, she watched as her Pentucket girls basketball team trailed visiting Norwood by six in the Division 2 Round of 16.
Yeah, not exactly the game you’d expect a senior captain and Daily News All-Star to go out on.
But this wasn’t about to be her final high school chapter.
After the No. 9 Mustangs grabbed the game’s largest lead at six with less than two minutes left, Dube started by hitting a much-needed corner 3. That brought the No. 8 Panthers within a possession, and after a crucial stop on defense Dube dribbled down and canned another triple to tied the game at 54-54 and send it into overtime.
And she was just getting started.
Fellow senior captain Audrey Conover opened with five quick points to start the OT period, and Dube followed with another 3 and five free throws down the stretch to ice Pentucket’s epic 67-64 victory. It’s a win that sends the Panthers to the Division 2 Elite Eight, but it certainly didn’t come easy against a Norwood team that was the state runner-up a year ago.
“That was one of the better games, I’m sure as a spectator it was fun to watch, but it was really tough to coach in,” said Pentucket coach John McNamara. “(Norwood) was tough and they took it to us. They’re a great team and extremely well coached.”
Dube came into the game averaging 10.5 points per, and with less than two minutes left in regulation, she was at 0.
Well, she finished with 14.
“We’ve had some tough losses over the last couple of years where we kind of made some mistakes at the end, turned it over, and just couldn’t close it out,” said McNamara. “I think a lot of the kids learned from that, and Abby just stuck with it tonight. She was great and she did the same thing for us against Newburyport.”
A year ago, Pentucket (19-5) lost in this exact same round.
But flash forward a year later, and the Panthers will now play in the Division 2 quarterfinals Friday night at No. 1 seed Walpole (6 p.m.).
While it was Dube taking over late in regulation and in overtime, for the first three quarters it was Gabby Bellacqua carrying Pentucket. The junior finished with a game-high 25 points on three 3s with 12 rebounds, Conover added 10 points and Alyssa Thompson chipped in 7 before fouling out in the fourth quarter.
Tricia Wladkowski led the Mustangs with 21 points, and Alxa Coras was right behind with 20.
“It was everyone on the team showing maturity,” said McNamara. “Alyssa Thompson fouled out, and she could have sulked and been upset about it, but instead she turned into the biggest cheerleader on the bench. Another senior captain Bethany Cloutier gave us great minutes, Audrey Conover had some big throws down the stretch and Gabby Bellacqua carried us for most of the first half.
“It was a complete team effort.”
Pentucket 67, Norwood 64 (OT)
Division 2 Round of 16
Norwood (64): Becker 0-0-0, Reen 2-1-6, Morgan 0-0-0, Wladkowski 7-4-21, Curas 3-0-6, Blake 2-4-9, Coras 5-9-20, O’Neil 1-0-2. Totals 18-18-64
Pentucket (67): Audrey Conover 3-4-10, Bethany Cloutier 0-4-4, Alyssa Thompson 2-3-7, Sophia Bellacqua 0-1-1, Ava DiBurro 3-0-6, Abby Dube 3-5-14, Gabby Bellacqua 9-4-25. Totals 20-17-67
3-pointers: P — Dube 3, G. Bellacqua 3; N — Wladowski 3, Reen, Blake, Coras
Norwood (14-8): 12 15 14 13 10 — 64
Pentucket (19-5): 13 14 16 11 13 — 67
