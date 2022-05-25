Triton only had one lead all day — and for about a second — in Tuesday’s game against Greater Lawrence.
But, it was by the far the greatest second of the game to have it: The final one.
In the bottom of the eighth inning, Griffin Dupuis lead the Vikings off, and then promptly walked it off. The junior blasted a home run down the left field line, sending the Vikings home happy with an 8-7 walkoff win over the Reggies.
It was Dupuis’ first home run of the year, and needless to say came at a good time.
Triton (11-6) trailed 6-3 heading into the bottom of the fourth, but scored single runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings to tie up the game and send it into extras. Leading the offense were Cole Daniels and Andrew Johnson with three hits each, and Daniels scored three times while Johnson collected three RBI.
Junior Tim Hussey started on the mound and went 3.2 innings before giving way to sophomore Jack Lindholm, who picked up the win with 4.1 scoreless innings of relief with an impressive 11 strikeouts.
The Vikings will now gear up for the Spofford Tournament this weekend.
Triton 7, Greater Lawrence 6
Triton (7): Watson cf/1b 4-1-1, Daniels rf/cf 3-3-3, Abt ss 4-1-1, Johnson c 4-0-3, Lennon lf 4-0-0, Lindholm dh/p 3-0-0, G. Dupuis 3b 4-1-1, N. Dupuis 1b 1-0-1, Godfrey rf 2-1-1, O’Connell 2b 1-0-0, Rumph 2b 2-0-0.
RBI: Johnson 3, Daniels, Abt, G. Dupuis
HR: G. Dupuis
WP: Lindholm
Records: Triton 11-6
