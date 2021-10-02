It's already been a solid start to the season for dual-threat Pentucket quarterback Chase Dwight, but Friday was undoubtedly his best performance through the air this fall.
The senior co-captain completed 10 of 15 passes for 132 yards and three touchdowns, twice connecting with CJ Condon in the second half to lead his team to an eventual 20-12 win over Hamilton-Wenham Friday night at Haverhill's Trinity Stadium.
Both teams are now 3-1.
Trailing 6-0 after the first quarter, Pentucket struck back in the second when Dwight found Brandon Lee for a 20-yard score. Henry Hartford's point after put his team ahead, but Hamilton-Wenham would take a 12-7 lead into halftime when Chris Domoracki scampered in for a 10-yard TD run.
But the Generals would be held scoreless in the second half.
Dwight hit Condon for a 29-yard touchdown in the third quarter to put Pentucket ahead. Then in the fourth, Dwight took the snap from the 3-yard-line, rolled to his right and fired a strike to Condon in the back of the end zone to make it a 20-12 game.
Hamilton-Wenham's final drive reached the Pentucket 38, but a last-chance heave fell incomplete.
Condon hauled in three passes for 42 yards and his two scores, while Dwight added 55 yards on the ground on 14 carries.
Pentucket will now host Newburyport in a battle of 3-1 teams Saturday at 2 p.m. from Trinity Stadium.
Pentucket 20, Hamilton-Wenham 12
Hamilton-Wenham (3-1): 6 6 0 0 — 12
Pentucket (3-1): 0 7 7 6 — 20
First Quarter
HW — William Moroney 25 pass from Markus Norton (kick failed)
Second Quarter
P — Brandon Lee 20 pass from Chase Dwight (Henry Hartford kick)
HW — Chris Domoracki 10 run (run failed)
Third Quarter
P — CJ Condon 35 pass from Dwight (Hartford kick)
Fourth Quarter
P — Condon 3 pass from Dwight, (kick blocked)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: PENTUCKET (21-60) Chase Dwight 14-55, Johnny Igoe 6-10, Brandon Lee 1-(-5)
PASSING: P — Dwight 10-15-3, 132
RECEIVING: P — CJ Condon 3-42, Adam Payne 3-39, Igoe 2-21, Lee 1-20, Will Sutton 1-10
