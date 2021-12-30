It looks like Georgetown may have an emerging basketball star in eighth-grader CeCelia Nielson.
In Thursday’s game against Marblehead, she scored a season-high 18 points on three 3s with 6 rebounds, 4 steals and 3 assists in an eventaul 53-46 loss. The Royals trailed 30-9 at one point, but fought back to make it a one-point game (44-43) before running out of steam at the end.
This is already the fourth game this season that Nielson has scored in double figures.
The Royals next host Salem on Monday at 6:30 p.m.
Marblehead 53, Georgetown 46
Georgetown (46): T. Marcelin 0-4-4, N. Marcelin 0-0-0, Massey 0-0-0, Skahan 0-0-0, Morrison 5-2-13, Thompson 0-0-0, Ziolkowski 2-1-7, Neilson 6-3-18, Loewen 1-0-2, Olsen 1-0-2. Totals 15-10-46
3-pointers: Neilson 3, Ziolskowski 2, Morrison
Marblehead: 18 16 7 12 — 53
Georgetown (1-5): 9 12 16 9 — 46
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.