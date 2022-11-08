NEWBURYPORT — There’s a lot of pressure that comes with being a “Team of Firsts,” as their coach calls them, and Newburyport volleyball found that out last Friday.
After being the first team in program history to win an outright CAL Kinney title, the No. 3-ranked Clippers were trying to become the first team in program history to make it to the second round of the state tournament. With the bright playoff lights and a full home crowd, however, the Clippers found they got all they could handle on Friday from an upset-minded Bishop Fenwick team ranked No. 30 and playing with nothing to lose.
But Newburyport’s historic season wasn’t to end there.
Trailing 2-1, the Clippers settled down and won the last two sets to earn a hard-fought and truly gritty 3-2 win. It was a great display of the team’s mental toughness, and although that first-round game was a bit closer than anyone in the program would have wanted it to be, it still proved to be quite the lesson learned on what it takes to play good playoff volleyball.
“We got our jitters out that game,” said senior Viive Godtfredsen. “We understand the pressure of the whole playoff situation a lot better now.”
Yeah, lets just say Tuesday’s Round of 16 game went a lot smoother.
With Godtfredsen, Beatrice Cortecci and really the rest of the team having an excellent night serving the ball, Newburyport cruised past No. 14 Foxborough in straight sets (25-13, 25-20, 25-17) to clinch a spot in the Division 3 “Elite Eight.” The Clippers are now the first team in program history to make it to the state quarterfinals, and will host either No. 6 Ashland or No. 11 Greater New Bedford at a time and date yet to be announced.
“We’re really excited,” said Godtfredsen, who had a terrific game with a team-high 15 kills and 6 aces. “We’re the first team in program history to get this far, so it’s very, very exciting. Our last game, we did not make as many good serves over, and that was a key to this game. It was mostly a mental thing, getting your serves over because that’s everything you can control. So that was a huge positive tonight.”
With another big home crowd in attendance, Newburyport (19-3) came out of the gate on fire.
Fellow senior captain Sophia Messina had a pretty “touch” kill past the front line and into the second level, and Godtfredsen followed with a pair of thunderous kills to put the Clippers up 6-3 in the first set. Foxborough (8-14) got as close as 11-10, but Godtfredsen and Cortecci each added a pair of kills and an ace to help the Clippers pull away.
A Lily LeDuc block moments later gave the first set to Newburyport, 25-13.
“We came from Friday where we had a lot of service errors, so that was a goal today to minimize that,” said Newburyport coach Lori Solazzo. “(Foxborough) served very strong too, so we put a lot emphasis on serve-receive. And I think with their communication, they did very well with that tonight.”
Foxborough certainly didn’t quit, and opened up a 6-1 lead to start the second set. But with Emma Foley going on a serving spree, the Clippers were able to take a 7-6 lead off a loud Messina kill. The Warriors would regain a 13-8 advantage, but thanks to more kills from LeDuc and Godtfredsen, mixed in with a couple of aces from Cortecci, the Clippers were able to come back and win the second set, 25-20.
“I think keeping our serving up and passing is going to be key moving forward,” said LeDuc. “We can’t do anything without good passing, so if we stay strong there I think we’ll be good.”
Up 2-0, Newburyport put the hammer down in the third set.
This time it was Messina going on a long service run, and Zoey Calitri also added an ace to help the Clippers open an 18-9 lead. The Clippers would cruise to a 25-17 set victory and an overall match sweep, as besides Godtfredsen it was Messina finishing with 11 kills and 4 blocks and Cortecci adding 9 kills and 3 aces.
“To be honest, there’s a lot of pressure because they know they’re a ‘Team of Firsts,’” said Solazzo. “They’re the first team to try and make it to the second round of states, now tonight they’re the first team to try and make it to the third round. I think that, and having a full gym kind of just put some nerves on them, mixed with us not having our best match (on Friday). But I think now they know what it feels like to earn the news, and to almost be done I think gave them the motivation to want to do better and push forward.”
Newburyport 3, Foxborough 0
Division 3 Round of 16
Kills: Viive Godtfredsen 15, Sophia Messina 11, Beatrice Cortecci 9
Blocks: Messina 4, Emma Foley 2
Service points (aces): Godtfredsen (6), Cortecci (3)
Foxborough (8-14): 13 20 17 — 0
Newburyport (19-3): 25 25 25 — 3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.