BYFIELD — The “vibes,” as they say, in the Triton dugout were not all that cheery as the team got ready to hit in the bottom of the fifth inning Tuesday afternoon.
And, in all honesty, there was good reason for it.
Visiting Foxborough, the No. 9 seed in the Division 3 tournament, had just scored another run in the top half of the inning to take a commanding 6-0 lead, and up to that point No. 8 Triton had mustered just two hits all day. The Vikings were searching for answers, and trying to find something — anything — to keep their season alive.
What they found was an inning for the ages.
It’s a bottom of the fifth that no Viking will ever forget, as the team sent 14 batters up and scored an incredible 10 runs to completely flip the script on their playoff fortunes. Mallory Johnson then shut the door in the circle the final two innings, with some great defense from shortstop Kyla Story behind her, and Triton was able to celebrate an epic 10-6 comeback victory in the Round of 16 on its home field.
It’s a win that sends the Vikings (17-5) to the Division 4 “Elite 8,” where they’ll play either top-seeded St. Mary’s (Lynn) or No. 16 Norton on Friday.
“I think that a lot of us were starting to get down, but there were a few girls, including the girls on the bench, that kept us going,” said Johnson, who came on to pitch with one out in the third and threw an excellent rest of the game.
“And we just came together. and it feels so good (to advance)! All of the work we’ve put in has finally paid off.”
From sulking to celebration, what a turnaround it was for the Vikings.
It all started when Skylar Colburn stepped in to lead off the bottom of the fifth inning and blooped a single to left field. Emma Penniman followed with a single of her own, and a Reghan Haley single scored Colburn to finally get Triton on the board. Grace Romine then joined the fun with a single to load the bases, and a walk to leadoff hitter Maddie Jacques forced home a run and made it 6-2 with the bases still loaded an no outs.
And as it turns out, Triton was just getting started.
Izzy Oldoni smacked a sacrafice fly, and with runners on first and second Story stepped in and laced a single to center that got under the center fielder’s glove and scored two runs to make it 6-5. Johnson then reached on an error that didn’t score Story, and Haleigh Harris was then hit by a pitch to load the bases again with only one out. That brough Colburn back up, and the sophomore smacked her third single of the game to score Story and tie the game at 6-6.
Penniman then hit a grounder that was fielded home cleanly, but the catcher was not standing on the base so the run scored to give the Vikings their first lead. A Haley groundout scored a run, then Romine came back up and ripped a two-out single to make it 10-6. Foxborough (12-10) finally got a popup to get out of the inning.
“These kids have battled around each other all year,” said Triton coach Alan Noyes. “It was a little sloppy defense at the beginning, but we pulled it together and shut them down. We had two double plays, our centerfielder coming in to cover second ended an inning. They played confident, safe softball, and the deserved what they got.”
As Triton was making its run, the boys lacrosse team stopped its practice on the adjacent field to come over and support. and after their playoff win on the football field, the girls lacrosse team also came over to watch the final outs.
Safe to say, that also helped the “vibes” in the Viking dugout.
Said simply by Noyes: “How about them Vikes!”
Triton 10, Foxborough 6
Division 3 Round of 16
Triton (10): Maddie Jacques 2b 3-1-1, Izzy Oldoni cf 3-0-0, Kyla Story ss 4-1-1, Mallory Johnson rf/p 4-1-0, Haleigh Harris c 2-0-0, Skylar Colburn 1b 3-2-3, Emma Penniman p/rf 3-2-1, Reghan Haley lf 3-2-1, Grace Romine 3b 3-2-2. Totals 28-10-9
RBI: Story 2, Romine 2, Jacques, Oldoni, Colburn, Haley
WP: Johnson
Foxborough (12-10): 0 0 4 1 1 0 0 — 6
Triton (17-5): 0 0 0 0 10 0 0 — 10
