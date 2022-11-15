LOWELL — It’s never fun to lose, but this season will still go down in the Newburyport volleyball history books.
The most wins in program history? Check.
The first CAL Kinney title in program history? Check.
The first playoff win in program history? Check.
The first Round of 16, quarterfinal and semifinal appearance in program history? Check. Check. Check.
But sadly, the program’s first state final appearance will have to wait at least one more year. Tuesday night, No. 3 Newburyport’s historic run came to end in the Division 3 semifinals against a talented Tewksbury team that was in this exact situation a year ago. Last fall, the Redmen lost a five-set heartbreaker in the semis. But this time around, the second-seeded Redmen played like the experienced group of veterans that they are, and swept Newburyport, 3-0 (25-22, 25-14, 25-22) to punch their ticket to the state championship game.
“They’re the first team to make it this far, and that’s really what sums it up,” said a proud Newburyport coach Lori Solazzo. “I mean, they worked hard all season long, they came together as a team and I couldn’t be more proud of that. I’m going to miss them.”
It wasn’t the end result the team wanted, but Newburyport (20-4) fought until the final point.
Actually, coming out of the gate, Viive Godtfredsen had her killer serves working to start the game, and two straight aces had the Clippers up 8-3 in the first set. The senior played a terrific game, finishing with a team-high 12 kills and 4 aces.
But, led by Bryant commit Carrina Barron, Tewksbury (20-4) surged back.
With Barron serving, the Redmen went on a big run to tie the set up at 11-11. It was back-and-forth until a Godtfredsen kill made it 18-18, but everything changed after a timeout. Coming out of the short break, the Redmen scored the next five points to take a commanding 23-18 lead. The Clippers fought back to 24-22, but a Barron spike that was blocked out of bounds gave the first set to the Redmen.
“We just had a hard time getting our offense going early,” said Solazzo. “When you’re not getting the points off kills, that makes it a lot harder to have to work for any point you can get. We had more unforced errors than I would have hoped. But, you know, (Tewksbury) has a great defense. They’re pretty scrappy, and obviously No. 1 (Barron) is all over the map. So it’s hard. You’re playing defense the whole time when you need to have the offense going.”
That was most evident in the second set.
It was 6-0 Tewksbury to start before Lily LeDuc finally got the Clippers on the board with a kill. Sophia Messina followed with a pretty touch kill moments later, but the Redmen opened up leads of 10-2 and 15-5 before closing out the set, 25-14, to take a 2-0 match lead.
But with their backs against the wall, the Clippers didn’t quit.
Tewksbury opened up a 3-0 lead to start the third set, but Godtfredsen and LeDuc each had loud kills to tie it back up at 9-9. The Clippers would take an 11-9 lead and then a 13-11 lead off two straight aces from Beatrice Cortecci, but could just never pull ahead by more than two points. A Barron kill put the Redmen back on top 15-14, but moments later a LeDuc kill tied it back up at 17-17.
However, after a timeout, Tewksbury went on another run.
The Redmen went up 23-19 after an ace from Olivia Cueva, but Emma Foley, LeDuc and Godtfredsen helped the Clippers fight back to within one. But a wayward spike gave Tewksbury the serve back at game point, and moments later it was Barron — of course — laying down the final hammer to send the Redmen to the title game.
Cortecci had a solid all-around game for the Clippers, finishing with 6 kills, 3 blocks and 3 aces. Messina and LeDuc each added 5 kills, and Messina also added a pair of blocks.
Tewksbury 3, Newburyport 0
Division 3 Semifinals
Kills: Viive Godtfredsen 12, Beatrice Cortecci 6, Sophia Messina 5, Lily LeDuc 5
Blocks: Cortecci 3, Messina 2
Service points (aces): Godtfredsen (4), Cortecci (3)
Tewksbury (20-4): 25 25 25 — 3
Newburyport (20-4): 22 14 22 — 0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.