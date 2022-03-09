NORTH QUINCY — There was a lot up against the Pentucket girls basketball team heading into Wednesday’s Division 2 Round of 16 game.
A long drive through rush-hour Boston during a snow storm. A packed and rowdy road gym at North Quincy there for a girls-boys playoff doubleheader. The local news station broadcasting the game.
And that doesn’t even get to the biggest obstacle of them all.
North Quincy hasn’t lost a game all winter.
With all of that in the way, Pentucket couldn’t afford to come in and get off to a slow start. Unfortunately for the underdogs, that’s exactly what happened. Led by stellar sophomore Orlagh Gormley — who scored an incredible 56 points in her team’s playoff opener over the weekend — undefeated North Quincy got out to a big lead in the first half, and Pentucket couldn’t fight all of the way back in an eventual 65-54 loss. It’s a defeat that ends No. 9 Pentucket’s season at 17-5.
No. 8 North Quincy (24-0) advances to Saturday’s quarterfinal against fellow unbeaten and top-ranked Norwood (22-0).
“They hit some great shots, but we dug ourselves too deep of a hole,” said Pentucket coach John McNamara. “In that first half we got out-rebounded, hurt on the offensive glass, we just had a slow start and kind of lost our composure. I told the girls though, all the credit to them for battling back, it was a competitive game.”
Gormley, a lightning-quick guard with all of the dribble moves already and a killer floater, got her team going early. An 8-2 North Quincy run to open the game forced a quick Pentucket timeout, and the lead swelled to 21-11 after the first quarter. and heading into the half, Gormley had already scored 14 of her game-high 25 points to help the Raiders open a 34-21 lead.
But Pentucket wasn’t going to roll over.
Junior Abby Dube hit a big 3 to make it 48-38 heading to the fourth, and Pentucket twice cut it to just a five-point game in the final quarter. Dube (team-high 15 points) hit another 3 to make it 53-48 with 3:10 left, but North Quincy’s Autumn O’Compe immediately came down and hit a basket while getting fouled to put the Raiders back up eight. Still, Dube came down and hit another 3 to cut it back to five with 2:49 left, but Gormley was clutch on the other end.
She first drove into the lane and hit a floater, got a steal on defense then pushed back down into the paint before dishing it off to Bridget Capone for an easy layup. That put the Raiders up 60-51 with 1:29 left, and Pentucket couldn’t get any closer.
“(Gormley) is a great player,” said McNamara. “But to their credit, their other kids made plays. The game we saw, they weren’t that involved. So give them credit, their role players stepped up and hit shots, got rebounds and played good defense.”
Sophomore Gabby Bellacqua had 13 points for Pentucket, and Audrey Conover, Alyssa Thompson and Lana Mickelson each chipped in 7. Pentucket will miss its seniors in Mickelson and Emma Lopata, but is in line to return a large bulk of its roster next winter.
And that’s a roster that won a CAL Kinney championship this year.
“No, we were just talking about how bad we were at the start of the year,” said McNamara. “We started 2-2. So to go on a run and win the CAL, these guys got a lot out of themselves and I told them to keep their heads up. They ended up even after an awful first half battling and making it a game, so that says a lot about their heart.
“We referenced the year we won the state championship (2020), the year before that we were up 20 in the state semifinal and lost. and that was devastating, but the girls on that team used it as motivation for the following year. So hopefully we can use this.”
North Quincy 65, Pentucket 54
Division 2 Round of 16
Pentucket (54): Audrey Conover 3-1-7, Bethany Cloutier 0-0-0, Alyssa Thompson 2-2-7, Ava DiBurro 1-0-3, Abby Dube 6-0-15, Gabby Bellacqua 5-3-13, Lana Mickelson 3-1-7, Emma Lopata 1-0-2. Totals 21-7-54
North Quincy (65): Orlagh Gormley 9-7-25, Bridget Capone 3-1-7, Autumn O’Compe 3-3-9, Ava Bryan 5-3-14, Jillian Joenick 1-0-2, Molly Tolland 3-0-6, Caroline O’Donnell 1-0-2. Totals 25-12-65
3-pointers: P — Dube 3, Thompson, Thompson; NQ — Bryan
Pentucket (17-5): 11 10 17 16 — 54
North Quincy (24-0): 21 13 14 17 — 65
