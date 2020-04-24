Matt Peart is headed to the Big Apple.
The former Governor's Academy and UConn football star was drafted in the third round (No. 99 overall) by the New York Giants on Friday night. The 6-foot-7, 318-pound offensive tackle is the first draft pick of Governor's coach Jim O'Leary's tenure and the first lineman to be drafted out of UConn since Will Beatty in 2009.
"He's an offensive line coach's dream," said ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. following the selection.
Peart's selection caps off a remarkable rise for the Jamaica native, who had never even played football prior to his arrival at Governor's in 2011.
At that point a slender, 6-foot-2 freshman, Peart came to Byfield intending to focus on his academics while playing basketball in the winter. He went out for football to fulfill a fall sports requirement, and by the time he graduated four years later he'd developed into arguably the greatest player in program history.
During his career at Governor's, Peart's teams won four consecutive ISL titles. He served as a two-way starter his junior and senior years, playing offensive tackle and defensive end, and as a senior earned a Division 1 scholarship offer from UConn.
Though UConn struggled during his tenure, Peart was a mainstay on the offensive line from day one. He started all 48 games of his career after redshirting his first year on campus, opting to stick around for his senior year despite having the opportunity to leave for a higher profile program as a grad transfer. While the team finished 2-10 last fall, Peart earned First Team All-Conference honors and solidified his status as a pro prospect with a big showing at the Senior Bowl and NFL Scouting Combine.
In the days leading up to the draft, Governor's coach O'Leary said Peart is a special human being who will have a chance to enjoy a long and successful professional career.
“He’s going to have a long career in the NFL, he’s a kid an organization would love to have,” O’Leary said. “He’s special, he’s a leader, he’s great in the community and he’s certainly someone that organization will be proud of.”
Peart was one of two linemen drafted by the Giants through the first three rounds, following No. 4 overall pick Andrew Thomas out of Georgia.
