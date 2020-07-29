NEWBURYPORT — Ruben Sanca is no stranger to Yankee Homecoming. The former UMass Lowell distance great and Cape Verde Olympian entered into this year as the Lions Club Yankee Homecoming 10-mile race’s two-time defending champion, and while this year’s race didn’t feature the usual crowds, Sanca still delivered the same result.
And in doing so, he ran one of the best races of his career.
Sanca set a new personal best to win the Lions Club Yankee Homecoming 10-mile race for the third straight year, blowing away the field with a personal best time of 50:25 while barely missing a new Cape Verde national record by just two seconds.
With this year’s Yankee Homecoming 5K and 10-mile races shifted to a virtual format due to the coronavirus pandemic, Sanca ran without any opponents present. Instead, he ran the race’s usual route accompanied by a couple of pacers, along with a couple of bicycle escorts who helped keep the route clear of traffic.
Though this year’s race did not feature the thousands of runners it typically does, the 5K and 10-mile races were both a rousing success.
This year’s 61st annual road races had to shift from a live event to a virtual race, with participants running at a time and place of their choosing between July 14-28. A total of 317 runners officially took part, with 190 completing the 5K and 127 finishing the 10-mile, and those times were then logged and tallied by Bay State Race Services, which released the results Wednesday night.
In addition to Sanca, Amesbury’s Beth Dollas was the top female finisher in the 10-mile race, placing 18th overall in 1:18:49.
For the 5K race, Haverhill’s Jason Anthony took first overall (18:59) and Newburyport’s Jill Hempen-Anthony was the top female finisher in seventh (22:59).
Numerous locals were among the top overall finishers in both races. For the 10-mile race, Newburyport’s Cam Leonard placed second overall (55:38), followed by Newburyport’s Steve Dowsett in third (1:00:19), South Hamilton’s Brian Tinger in fourth (1:11:25) and Amesbury’s Liam Amery in fifth (1:12:20).
The No. 2 female finisher was Amesbury’s Deborah Sakr (20th, 1:21:00), followed by Shrewsbury’s Sara Pragluski Walsh (24th, 1:24:10) and Rye’s Geri Clifford (26th, 1:24:59).
In the 5K, Oullette was followed closely by Darling Consulting Group teammate Brett Grady of Hampton (2nd, 19:04), followed by Newburyport’s Stephen Brophy (3rd, 21:05), Middleton’s Josh Appelstein (4th, 22:34) and Newbury’s Eric Steeves (5th, 22:41).
Coming in after Hempen-Anthony for the female competitors were Merrimac’s Babette McPhail (15th, 24:55), Newburyport’s Kerry Jones (18th, 25:11) and Amesbury’s Colleen Wile (29th, 26:57).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.