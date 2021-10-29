Being the quarterback of the Amesbury football team is kind of like being a Starbucks barista on NASA’s campus.
You’re not necessarily required to “build the rockets,” so to say, but at times — probably more frequently than not — you are essential to the work that gets done around you.
And this fall, the Indians certainly have relied on senior gunslinger Drew MacDonald for more than just handing the ball off and getting out of the way.
In fact, to keep the analogy going, MacDonald has been the double shot of espresso the talented, young Indians (5-1) have needed to turn heads and make headlines with some signature wins.
“Losing so many guys from that senior class last year and having to reload like we did, we were looking for some steady leadership,” said Amesbury coach Colin McQueen. “And Drew’s as good of a QB that we’ve seen around here for a long time. He’s a great leader and a great, steady voice in the huddle for the guys.”
The Amesbury running back quartet of Henry O’Neill, Nick Marden, Shea Cucinotta and Luke Arsenault — and by extension the offensive line — have certainly dominated the news with their play. But those four — with Cucinotta being a senior and the other three being juniors — had a combined 27 carries and weren’t really involved too much offensively in last year’s 5-1 team that leaned on then-seniors Kyle Donovan (Daily News MVP), Brady Dore and JT Tilton in the Fall 2 season.
So credit O’Neill, Marden, Cucinotta and Arsenault for stepping into, and thriving in, expanded offensive roles this fall. But the Indians needed someone to be the steady hand that led those guys into their new positions.
MacDonald, now a two-year starter who was named a tri-captain prior to the season, has been just that.
“I love leading my guys every week to hopefully win and to have some fun while doing it,” said MacDonald, who was a starting safety his sophomore year. “Every week we’ve definitely been getting better. We’re a young team with not a lot of senior presence and a majority of sophomores.
“Last year we had a ton of seniors. Henry and Nick and the guys still got reps, but they’ve always been really good athletes. They’re just good football players, so we knew we were going to be good heading into the year.”
The numbers, at a quick glance, can be deceiving.
As a team, through six games, the Indians have stuck to their motto and have run the ball 269 times to only 52 pass attempts.
But all of those attempts have been timely, and MacDonald has showcased an above-average lefty arm that’s completed 25 of those passes for 497 yards and four TDs. That’s already well up from the six-game Fall 2 season where he went 15 of 33 for 318 yards and two scores.
Just in the last two weeks alone, where the Indians notched a huge upset over North Reading then followed with a win over Lynnfield, MacDonald has completed 71.4 percent of his passes (10-14) for 262 yards and four TDs.
“I certainly do like throwing it, but our game is running,” said MacDonald. “And I think it’s cool that we can just run on people and knock them over and I’m really only worried about winning. I don’t care how many times I throw it.”
Amesbury has needed MacDonald’s leadership most of all, but it doesn’t hurt when your QB in a run-focused offense can throw a good ball, too.
And that certainly can be credited to MacDonald’s years of playing baseball, which he says is his top sport he’ll be looking to play in college.
Last spring, the pitcher/outfielder was named a Daily News All-Star after hitting .327 with 17 hits, 14 runs and 10 RBI while going 3-3 on the mound with a 4.69 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 28.1 innings.
“He’s always been able to communicate to guys in the huddle,” said McQueen. “His level of understanding of our offense is top-notch. Sometimes, he’s even coming to me with new plays or little wrinkles in plays he thinks we should try.
“But that’s what we love about him. He’s a baseball guy, he’s got a strong arm, and in a lot of offenses he’d put up some big numbers. But his competitive nature and his will to win is unmatched.
“And he runs as tough between the tackles as any of our running backs do. He’s a football player first. He’s always been a tough tackler and he loves contact.”
And behind MacDonald, Amesbury, which came in at No. 4 in the latest MIAA Division 7 power rankings, has met every challenge head on.
The Indians’ only blemish is a 14-6 loss to Hamilton-Wenham, but the team has a chance to add another quality win to their resume when they host Pentucket (6-1) Friday night at 6:30 p.m.
Then, it’s on to the postseason.
“It’s Senior Night so it’s going to be a bit of a bitter sweet game,” said MacDonald. “But it’s going to be a fun one. Expectations have always been the same for us: win every play, win every down and get better as the season goes on.
“Then come November, hopefully we’ll be ready to make a run.”
Football Picks
Friday’s Games
Newburyport (3-4) at Ipswich (0-7): Guys like Jack Sullivan, Iyobosa Osazuwa and Kane Brennan have stepped up big time for the injury-riddled Clippers, who at last glance were still in the top-16 in the latest MIAA Division 4 power rankings at No. 15. Does a win get them in?
Prediction: Newburyport 28, Ipswich 21.
Lynnfield (2-4) at Triton (2-4): It’s been an up-and-down season for the Vikings, which, at No. 17 in the latest Division 5 poll, need a win to try and sneak in to the state tourney. I think they’ll come up clutch in front of the home crowd.
Prediction: Triton 22, Lynnfield 15.
Nashoba Tech (4-2) at Georgetown (2-4): Nashoba (No. 18) is another team right on the line in Division 8, and will be the more desperate bunch. The Royals, behind QB Anthony Plumb and WR Jack Lucido, can play spoiler. We all know the Royals are talented offensively, but last week’s loss against a 1-5 team scares me a little.
Prediction: Nashoba Tech 35, Georgetown 27.
Pentucket (6-1) at Amesbury (5-1): Ah yes, the “Game of the Week” in the Newburyport area. CAL title implications are aplenty in this one, and I think it’s going to be close. But all season, all Amesbury has done is prove its metal and mental toughness in close games. It’s a coin-flip but ... the Indians get the last-minute TD and the conversion to walk-off their Senior Night in style.
Prediction: Amesbury 22, Pentucket 21.
Saturday’s Games
Governor’s Academy (3-2) at Lawrence Academy (4-1): Lawrence Academy sophomore QB Ryan Puglisi seems to be the real deal already. Governor’s will be motivated after a mistake-filled game cost them against Milton last week, but this feels like a tough landing spot.
Prediction: Lawrence Academy 30, Governor’s 21.
