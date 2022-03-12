HAVERHILL -- There were certainly plenty of the "normal" emotions and reactions from the Amesbury girls that one would expect to see from a team that had just won a huge playoff game.
Euphoria. Excitment. High-fives and hugs.
But as Amesbury was celebrating on the Whittier Tech court after defeating Hamilton-Wenham for the third time this year, 56-37, in Saturday's Division 4 state quarterfinal, something else was present that, for anyone who had watched the game and had stuck around after, was plain to see.
Focus.
Perhaps it was because Amesbury basically led wire-to-wire in what was a rather dominating performance, so the win had sunk in long before the final buzzer went off? Maybe, as both team's subs played out the last 90 seconds, a small part of Amesbury's minds had already began to drift to Tuesday's state semifinal against No. 8 South Hadley at Framingham High?
But, those who have been following all winter know that's not the full story.
Amesbury, especially senior captains Avery Hallinan, McKenna Hallinan, Gabby Redford and Liv DeLong, came into the season with a goal they believed to be achievable.
And they're now just two wins away from it.
"I met with the captains over the summer and we had a long conversation," started Amesbury coach Gregg Dollas. "And they said to me that their goal was to make it to the state championship game.
"Well, we're one game away from that."
There have been some hiccups along the way this season, like its 51-45 loss to the same Hamilton-Wenham team near the end of January that may have thrown some pause heading into Saturday's game. But, for the most part, Amesbury has been a tight-knit group fully focused on the one ultimate goal. Winning the CAL Baker Division for the fourth consecutive year was great, but this has been the part of the season the girls have been looking forward to the most.
Throw in the runs of past teams that went far but came up just short, and it's easy to see why Amesbury has been so focused.
"It's crazy, especially because freshman and sophomore year we got to this point and lost both times to St. Mary's at the Tsongas Center," said Avery Hallinan. "So we're all excited to finally be able to win it at this point and move on to the Final Four. Us seniors have been playing together since second grade, and it's just been a ride. So we're all just excited that we get to do this together."
Right from the tip, No. 4 Amesbury (19-4) was locked in.
No. 12 Hamilton-Wenham (17-6) scored the game's first point when Lily Cassidy hit a free throw, but 1-0 was the only lead the Generals would have all game. With the rowdy Hamilton student section right behind her yelling at her to shoot, Hallinan calmly obliged, swished a 3 then turned to the students to tell them to "shush." She scored 9 of her game-high 25 points in the first quarter, which also included an and-1 to put Amesbury up 14-4 after the first eight minutes.
"It's crazy because they always have a good fan section at Hamilton-Wenham, no matter what," said Hallinan. "So it was just good to shut them up on the first play, and from then on we were on a roll. We were very excited to play them for a fourth time. We knew that we could win."
While Hallinan took care of most of the scoring, the entire team was playing stellar defense. Over its now three tournament wins, Amesbury has held opponents to just 40, 39 and 37 points, respectively.
DeLong (10 points, 5 blocks), MaKenna Hallinan (8 rebounds, 3 blocks) and Sami Kimball (11 points, 12 rebounds, 2 blocks) protected the rim, and Redford played great defense on Hamilton-Wenham's All-CAL guard Jane Maguire in not letting her drive into the lane.
"I thought our defense from the beginning was great," said Dollas. "We knew with Maguire that we couldn't let her get going, she scored 29 against us the last game. I thought that Gabby Redford's defense, and all of the girl's defense, was lockdown."
Up 20-7 midway through the second after a Redford layup in transition, momentum swung briefly when the Generals went on a 5-0 run capped by a Maguire 3 with a couple of minutes left until halftime. The Hamilton student section was ready to explode, but DeLong got fouled, made one from the line and came down on the next possession and hit a clutch 3.
That stopped any momentum, and Amesbury went into the half leading 27-14.
"She silenced them," said Dollas. "She stopped it and it brought us back up. Liv's had a phenomenal season. She always has good timing on her shots, and that was a great moment."
And after the break, it was all Hallinan again.
She converted another and-1 early in the third, and at one point with 3:32 left in the quarter had 21 points by herself while her team led 38-21. It expanded to a 22-point lead heading into the fourth quarter, and Amesbury comfortably closed it out.
"I'm so excited," said Redford. "We've all worked so hard and to see it paying off is really exciting. It was really loud in this gym and you couldn't really hear anything, but I loved it. I play better when it's like that."
Tuesday's semifinal is set to tip off at 5 p.m. Nothing gets easier this time of year, and South Hadley (17-6) will come in having beat No. 16 Cohasset, 52-43, in its quarterfinal.
But, if the entire season has been any indication, Amesbury will be focused.
Simply said by Redford after the game: "We're ready."
Amesbury 56, Hamilton-Wenham 37
Division 4 Quarterfinals
Hamilton-Wenham (37): Christa Coffey 2-0-5, Jane Maguire 5-2-15, Nora Gamber 1-0-2, Abby Simon 0-0-0, Lily Cassidy 0-2-2, Gaby Campbell 0-2-2, Kailee Whelan 1-0-2, Sadie Gamber 1-0-3, Marley Shea 0-0-0, Ava Stinson 0-0-0, Michaela De Simone 2-2-6. Totals 12-8-37
Amesbury (56): McKenna Hallinan 0-3-3, Liv DeLong 3-3-10, Avery Hallinan 10-3-25, Gabby Redford 2-2-6, Sami Kimball 3-4-11, Cali Catarius 0-0-0, Emma Dollas 0-0-0, Ellie Marden 0-1-1, Sadie Bolth 0-0-0, Hailee Gerrior 0-0-0, Izzy Levasseur 0-0-0. Totals 18-16-56
3-pointers: A — A. Hallinan 2, DeLong, Kimball; HW — Maguire 3, Coffey, S. Gamber
Hamilton-Wenham (17-6): 4 10 10 13 — 37
Amesbury (19-4): 14 13 19 10 — 56
