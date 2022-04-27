AMESBURY — It may sound cliche, but this year’s Amesbury softball team truly is a tight-knit family.
Many of the girls have been playing softball together since well before high school, and the program basically brought everyone back from last year’s memorable run to the Division 3 state title game. and that shared experience of making an extended postseason push to the season’s final day only helped to strengthen the close bond the team has — while giving them a clear and achievable goal for this spring.
Redemption.
Plus, Amesbury quite literally has family on the team with two sets of sisters: Alana and Ella DeLisle, and Olivia and Izzy Levasseur.
And on a windy Wednesday afternoon, it was the Levasseur sisters that helped to power Amesbury to a five-inning, 12-0 win over Hamilton-Wenham. Only a sophomore, Izzy Levasseur made her first varsity start and tossed a one-hit gem with 12 strikeouts. and her older sister, Olivia, a senior quad-captain, got it done at the plate going 3-for-4 with three runs scored and three RBI.
“It was a little nerve-wracking at first,” said Izzy on her first start. “But once I settled in, I felt confident.”
If she did have nerves, it certainly didn’t show with her performance.
Levasseur struck out the first eight batters she faced, and didn’t allow a hit — or a walk — until a bloop single with one out in the top of the fifth. She was also spotted a 4-0 lead by her team in the bottom half of the inning. Liv DeLong tripled home Ella Bezanson, an Alana DeLisle sacrifice fly scored DeLong and Cali Catarius laced a single that scored Olivia Levasseur. and that proved to be all the run support Izzy and Amesbury (8-0) needed.
“I was really impressed,” said Amesbury coach Jacquie Waters. “That was her first varsity start, she’s never been on the mound before for us, and she pitches a one-hitter. It’s good stuff. It makes the future looks bright.”
Along with the DeLisle sisters — and everyone else on the team, of course — the Levasseur clan have been just as vital to Amesbury’s profound success.
Olivia is the senior stalwart and captain who is committed to play at the University of Southern Maine, while Izzy is the exciting young prospect who exploded onto the scene last year and was named a Daily News All-Star as a freshmam. Both were named CAL All-Stars as well.
For Izzy, having a sister like Olivia as a role model has only made her better.
“I mean, making varsity as a freshman last year, I obviously looked up to her,” said Izzy. “It was a goal of mine, and when I accomplished that goal I felt like it was her accomplishment as well. She’s been so supportive of me and my softball journey over the years.”
And for Olivia, getting a chance to compete and play softball with her younger sister is something she looks forward to every day.
“I think it’s really cool that we get to be on the same team, not only for high school, but we’re on the same AAU team as well,” said Olivia. “Honestly, she’s her own player and she’s really good, so l can’t really give any wisdom on how she plays. and she honestly hits better than I do. So, just trying to help with nerves and stuff like that and just supporting her when she’s nervous is kind of my part.”
But on Wednesday, Olivia’s bat spoke for itself.
She helped spark a two-run third and five-run fourth with RBI-singles in each inning, and then she singled in Alana DeLisle in the fifth to make it 12-0 and end the game due to the mercy rule. While Olivia finished 3-for-4 with three RBI, Izzy was right behind her going 2-for-2 with three runs scored and an RBI as well.
“It’s awesome,” said Waters on the Levasseur sisters. “And they’re very, very different from each other, too. One’s incredibly laid back, and the other is kind of like a fire plug. But it’s great. You know, Olivia is just great with taking care of our shortstop position, and like I said, Izzy on the mound, you can’t beat that and she also plays a good third base. and they’re both hitting really well.”
Amesbury 12, Hamil
ton-Wenham 0
Amesbury (12): Ella DeLisle 2b 3-0-1, Ella Bezanson cf 2-2-1, Liv DeLong 1b 3-2-1, Izzy Levasseur p 2-3-2, Alex Donnell ph 1-0-0, Alana DeLisle 3b 2-1-0, Olivia Levasseur ss 4-3-3, Cali Catarius c 3-0-2, Lexi Leblanc lf 2-1-1, Lauren Celia rf 2-0-0. Totals 24-12-11
RBI: O. Levasseur 3, Catarius 2, A. DeLisle, I. Levasseur, DeLong, Bezanson, E. DeLisle
WP: I. Levasseur
Amesbury (8-0): 4 0 2 5 1 — 12
Hamilton-Wenham (0-7): 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
