NEWBURYPORT — Much like the Hulk, you don’t want to see Newburyport’s Emma Foley when she’s angry on the basketball court.
Triton certainly found that out Tuesday night.
With her team needing a spark, Foley erupted for 16 of her game-high 19 points in the second half to lead the Clippers past the Vikings, 54-31, in the first round of the Institute for Savings Holiday Tournament. She also grabbed a game-high 15 rebounds, as the Clippers advance to Wednesday’s title game where they’ll play Hamilton-Wenham at 5:45 p.m.
After having missed a couple of shots early, and after Triton took a quick lead early in the third quarter, Foley woke up.
“I feel like I always come out slow, but then I really pick it up after I get angry and miss a couple of shots,” joked Foley. “The wole team had really good energy in the second half.”
The junior forward is in the middle of a breakout campaign, and she was unstoppable with bucket after bucket to lead Newburyport’s massive run. After Triton (3-2) had tied it at 23-23 quickly after the halftime break, Foley’s strong rebounds and putback layups fueled a 14-2 run that put the Clippers up 37-25 after the third.
And there was to be no miracle comeback in the fourth.
Foley, Makenna Ward (8 points) and Olivia McDonald (9 points) made sure the Clipper lead only got bigger.
“Triton played us really tough in the first half,” said Newburyport coach Karen Grutchfield. “I feel like they’ve made a lot of progress with their program. We just have to put two halfs together, we’re struggling with one half when we have to put two together.
“But Makenna was great leading us defensively and with her playmaking, and then Emma was huge.”
Foley is now averaging a team-high 15.8 points per game for the still-undefeated Clippers (4-0).
“We lost a lot of forwards from last year,” said Foley. “Abigail Gillingham was really good for us. and I feel like me seeing that we lost a lot of people, I knew I had to step up and I feel like I’ve worked really hard this season.”
Newburyport was also playing without star guard Deirdre McElhinney, who will miss Wednesday’s title game as well. But in her absence the sophomore McDonald stepped up, and fellow sophomore Lilly Papatola (7 points) moved into a starter’s role and played strong.
And, of course, Foley was fantastic.
“Just confidence,” said Grutchfield on Foley’s development. “She has a ton of confidence and she really wants it. She’s just such a competitor, and she wants to be a really good player and she’s willing to do what it takes to be a good player.
“She’s an emotional player that plays with a lot of passion.”
On the other side, Triton got a great performance from sophomore Kendall Liebert, who had a team-high 16 points as well as 14 rebounds. Junior Caitlin Frary chipped in 6 points for the Vikings, who will play Ipswich in the consolation game Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Newburyport 54, Triton 31
Institute for Savings Tournament
Triton (31): Caitlin Frary 3-0-6, Molly Kimball 1-1-4, Reese Renda 0-0-0, Maeve Heffernan 1-0-2, Kendall Liebert 7-2-16, Olivia Kiricoples 0-2-2, Isabella Basile 0-0-0, Lia Hatheway 0-1-1, Paige Leavitt 0-0-0, Brianna Welch 0-0-0, Riley Bell 0-0-0, Sophia Lesinski 0-0-0, Madeline Doring 0-0-0. Totals 12-6-31
Newburyport (54): Sydney Turner 2-1-5, Olivia McDonald 3-2-8, Lilly Papatola 3-0-7, Emma Foley 8-3-19, Makenna Ward 3-2-8, Elizabeth Metsker 1-0-2, Brela Pavao 2-0-4, Laney Schwab 0-1-1, Anna Seidel 0-0-0, Olivia Foley 0-0-0. Totals 22-9-54
3-pointers: N — Papatola; T — Kimball
Triton (3-2): 9 9 7 6 — 31
Newburyport (4-0): 13 6 16 19 — 54
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.