Actual 4x400

The Newburyport boys 4x400 team of Jalen Wise, Ryan Miles, Ethan Downs and Will Acquaviva ran their second-fastest time of the year to place third at last week's Division 4 State Meet. Miles was mistakenly not mentioned as being part of the team in the original Daily News story on the meet.  

 Courtesy Photo

