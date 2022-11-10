GEORGETOWN — A year ago, the Georgetown girls soccer team unfortunately saw its season come to an end in the Division 5 Round of 16. It was a loss that stung deep, as the program hadn’t reached a state quarterfinal in quite some time, but fueled a dedicated offseason of hard work and sacrifice.
Well, it paid off.
Thursday night, Georgetown was able to take that one step further. Thanks to goals from Alexis Sheahan and Olivia Hiltz, as well as some strong defense in front of goalie Mary Surette, the No. 6-seeded Royals were able to beat No. 11 Quaboag, 2-0, to win their Division 5 Round of 16 matchup and punch their ticket to the quarterfinals.
Over two playoff games and 160 minutes of playoff action, the Royals have still yet to allow a goal.
“It’s so crazy and exciting,” said Hiltz. “It’s crazy because our assistant coach, Jen (Killian) was on the last team that made it this far back in like the early 2000s or something, so it’s crazy that we’ve done it now.”
Georgetown (13-5-2) wasted no time.
Right from the opening touch, the Royals swarmed into the offensive zone and drew two early corners. On the second try, Kayla Gibbs sent in an entry pass that was kicked around a handful of times in front of the net. Eventually though, it found the foot of Sheahan, and the sophomore was able to poke it in to put her team ahead 1-0 not even two minutes into the game.
“It was just a loose ball in the box and I just put it in,” said Sheahan. “It was a good deflection and a good effort from the other girls.”
From there, the Royals leaned on their defense.
Senior captain Meghan Loewen led the effort, and around her Shannon Gibbs, Reese Martin, Katie Davies, Abby Stauss and Avery Upite made life difficult for the Quaboag (8-10-2) attack all night. Surette finished with five saves, but most of those came late in the second half.
“They just played so hard,” said Georgetown coach Kevin Fair. “I mean, we are an effort team. We have skill, but we out-work everybody and that’s what I love about them. It started this summer with out 6 a.m. conditioning drills, which they did three days a week, and they just compete. That’s what I love about this group is how hard they compete, and we scored two, again, dirty goals that were just inside the box and they’re all effort plays.”
With only a couple of minutes left until half, the Royals got some insurance.
It was again Sheahan who tracked down a long pass in the offensive midfield, as to her left Hiltz cut towards the net. Sheahan saw her out of the corner of her eye, and sent a beautiful touch pass that Hiltz was able to control on her left foot and fire home.
“Alexis just came zooming past, so I cut inside my girl and she just sends a beautiful ball to me,” said Hiltz. “All it took was a little deflection, and thankfully it got past the goalie.”
Quaboag did apply more pressure in the second half, but Surette was able to turn away the couple of dangerous attempts. Georgetown will now play No. 3 Tahanto in the quarterfinals on Saturday at 3 p.m. from Shrewsbury High School.
“We’ve definitely grown as a team,” said Fair. “Our seniors have been incredible. Mary is always in the right spot, her timing is beautiful. Meghan Loewen controlled the back, made some beautiful hard tackles, and Carena (Ziolkowski) was a menace up front all night. But it was a total team effort.”
Georgetown 2, Quaboag Regional 0
Division 5 Round of 16
Goals: Alexis Sheahan, Olivia Hiltz
Assists: Sheahan
Saves: Mary Surette 5
Quaboag Regional (8-10-2): 0 0 — 0
Georgetown (13-5-2): 2 0 — 2
