By all accounts, everything went quite wonderfully for the Newburyport girls hockey team in last year’s inaugural season as a standalone program away from its previous co-op with Masconomet.
There was plenty of turnout. There was a good mix of upper and underclassmen. and the Clippers posted a solid, and perhaps a bit surprising, 7-4-2 record.
There was just one problem.
Because of the pandemic, no parents or fans were allowed into the rink to see the games. Girls on the team had friends who wanted to come out in support of their first ever season, but couldn’t.
“Even when we were playing with Masco, we were so far away that it was mainly just a few of our parents who would come,” said senior forward Fiona Dunphy, who will serve as one of the Clipper tri-captains this winter.
But that is all about to change.
When the Clippers walk out of their locker room at the Henry Graf Skating Rink to warm up for their season-opener Thursday night (7 p.m.), it’ll be the first time as a program they’ll be greeted by cheers of hometown fans. They’ll of course be masked, as the MIAA is requiring masks to be worn at all indoor sporting events, but the atmoshpere will still be unlike anything the Clippers experienced a year ago.
And to make the story even better, they’ll be playing Masconomet.
“We’re defnitely super excited,” said Dunphy. “And personally I’m excited about our team because I think we have a lot of depth. But playing Masco will probably be one of the most exciting games we’ll have during the year.
“I’m looking foward to seeing a crowd when we go out there. I think it’ll hype up the team once the puck drops.”
And all early signs are suggesting the Clippers will certainly be a team worth coming out to see this season.
Dunphy will serve will fellow seniors Izzy Kirby and Gracie Kelleher as the team’s three captains, and the Clippers are confident in their depth to roll out three productive lines. First-year head coach Dan Robinson is excited about talented eighth-grade forward Olivia Wilson, who was already honored with an all-tourney team selection at the Pingree tournament the team played in last weekend. The coach also mentioned Holly Sullivan as another young talent that will be transitioning from forward to defense this winter.
But where the team may really thrive is in net.
Junior Teagan Wilson, a Salisbury native who goes to Triton, is an established talent already who traveled across the country the past couple of years playing for the Boston Shamrocks U16 Elite team. and behind her the Clippers have promising eighth-grader Ella Pulio, whose older brother Max plays for the Newburyport boys team.
“I’m really excited about the team that we have,” said Robinson, a Montreal native. “We have everything you can sort of hope for. The upperclassmen group is really good with our senior leadership, and we have some really promising 8th graders in our program.
“So it’s not just this year, but the future is looking pretty bright as well.”
Those high hopes were already validated in the Pingree tournament, where the Clippers went 1-1-1 against Beverly, Marblehead — two teams they’ll play during the season — and Pingree.
“That was a really fun tourney,” said Dunphy. “We used it as a chance to knock the rust off and I think it was good in terms of showing us where we stand. I think it’s going to be a very exciting season and I can’t wait for the opener.”
The stage is set. The excitement is palpable. Now all that’s left to do is come out and — finally — cheer on the Clippers in person.
“They are beyond excited,” said Robinson. “It has all of the makings of what should be an exciting night. They’re all super excited to play in front of a home crowd.
“Hopefully we can fill the barn!”
