Batting
(Minimum 35 at bats)
Player, School H AB Avg.
Jake Gilbo, Georgetown 32 63 .508
Julien Powers, Pentucket 17 35 .486
Drew Scialdone, Amesbury 36 74 .485
Owen Tahnk, Newburyport 36 79 .456
Tyler Egan, Triton 27 61 .443
Josh Penney, Triton 20 52 .385
Griffin Dupuis, Triton 21 56 .375
Trevor Kamuda, Pentucket 22 59 .373
Jack Sullivan, Newburyport 26 74 .351
Connor Rumph, Triton 20 58 .345
Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 22 64 .344
Jake Gilstein, Georgetown 16 47 .340
Will Arsenault, Amesbury 26 79 .329
Connor Stick, Newburyport 26 79 .329
Kyle Ventola, Pentucket 19 58 .328
Jason Gioia, Georgetown 23 76 .303
Cole Piaseczynski, Triton 16 54 .296
Josh Roberts, Amesbury 22 76 .289
Justin Bartholomew, Pentucket 13 45 .289
Hayden Ruth, Georgetown 17 59 .288
Nic Kutcher, Pentucket 17 59 .288
Charlie Forrest, Newburyport 17 60 .283
Jake Thompson, Georgetown 17 61 .279
Jack Lindholm, Triton 16 58 .276
Cam Willis, Georgetown 17 62 .274
Zach Gilmore, Georgetown 12 44 .273
Parker Cowles, Newburyport 16 59 .271
Caleb Meisner, Pentucket 14 52 .269
Ethan Lee, Georgetown 19 72 .264
Andrew Johnson, Triton 15 58 .259
Aiden Fortier, Amesbury 16 62 .258
Max Puleo, Newburyport 16 62 .258
Hunter Belisle, Amesbury 15 59 .254
Runs
Player, School Runs
Jack Sullivan, Newburyport 27
Drew Scialdone, Amesbury 26
Jake Gilbo, Georgetown 23
Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 22
Josh Roberts, Amesbury 22
Max Puleo, Newburyport 21
Owen Tahnk, Newburyport 21
Connor Stick, Newburyport 21
Cam Willis, Georgetown 20
Connor Rumph, Triton 20
RBI
Player, School RBI
Owen Tahnk, Newburyport 30
Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 28
Will Arsenault, Amesbury 21
Tyler Egan, Triton 20
Jake Gilbo, Georgetown 18
Ethan Lee, Georgetown 18
Drew Scialdone, Amesbury 17
Charlie Forrest, Newburyport 13
Max Puleo, Newburyport 13
Jack Sullivan, Newburyport 13
Tyler Bartniski, Amesbury 12
Hunter Belisle, Amesbury 12
Cam Willis, Georgetown 12
Jason Gioia, Georgetown 12
Parker Cowles, Newburyport 12
Home Runs
Player, School HR
Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 3
Owen Tahnk, Newburyport 2
Trevor Kamuda, Pentucket 2
Drew Scialdone, Amesbury 1
Jake Gilbo, Georgetown 1
Jason Gioia, Georgetown 1
Ethan Lee, Georgetown 1
Hayden Ruth, Georgetown 1
Parker Cowles, Newburyport 1
Pitching
(Mimimum 20 innings pitched)
Player, School Record IP ER ERA
Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 8-4 61.1 13 1.48
Zach Gilmore, Georgetown 8-2 64.1 14 1.52
Ty Gilmore, Georgetown 2-1 26.0 8 2.15
Charlie Forrest, Newburyport 4-2 32.0 10 2.19
Griffin Dupuis, Triton 5-4 57.1 18 2.20
Evan Luekens, Newburyport 3-2 40.1 14 2.43
Ethan Lee, Georgetown 4-0 23.2 9 2.66
Tyler Egan, Triton 3-2 35.2 15 2.94
Owen Tahnk, Newburyport 5-4 47.2 21 3.08
Luke Pergola, Pentucket 1-2 24.0 12 3.50
Jake Woodsum, Pentucket 2-2 21.0 12 4.00
Nic Kutcher, Pentucket 1-4 28.0 18 4.50
Luke Arsenault, Amesbury 2-4 44.2 29 4.55
Strikeouts
Player, School IP K
Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 61.1 104
Zach Gilmore, Georgetown 64.1 66
Griffin Dupuis, Triton 57.1 60
Owen Tahnk, Newburyport 47.2 51
Luke Arsenault, Amesbury 44.2 49
Tyler Egan, Triton 35.2 37
Evan Luekens, Newburyport 40.1 30
Trevor Kamuda, Pentucket 27.1 30
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.