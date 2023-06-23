Gilbo swing

Georgetown’s Jake Gilbo finished the year as the area’s batting leader.

 KYLE GAUDETTE/Staff Photo

Batting

(Minimum 35 at bats)

Player, School H AB Avg.

Jake Gilbo, Georgetown 32 63 .508

Julien Powers, Pentucket 17 35 .486

Drew Scialdone, Amesbury 36 74 .485

Owen Tahnk, Newburyport 36 79 .456

Tyler Egan, Triton 27 61 .443

Josh Penney, Triton 20 52 .385

Griffin Dupuis, Triton 21 56 .375

Trevor Kamuda, Pentucket 22 59 .373

Jack Sullivan, Newburyport 26 74 .351

Connor Rumph, Triton 20 58 .345

Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 22 64 .344

Jake Gilstein, Georgetown 16 47 .340

Will Arsenault, Amesbury 26 79 .329

Connor Stick, Newburyport 26 79 .329

Kyle Ventola, Pentucket 19 58 .328

Jason Gioia, Georgetown 23 76 .303

Cole Piaseczynski, Triton 16 54 .296

Josh Roberts, Amesbury 22 76 .289

Justin Bartholomew, Pentucket 13 45 .289

Hayden Ruth, Georgetown 17 59 .288

Nic Kutcher, Pentucket 17 59 .288

Charlie Forrest, Newburyport 17 60 .283

Jake Thompson, Georgetown 17 61 .279

Jack Lindholm, Triton 16 58 .276

Cam Willis, Georgetown 17 62 .274

Zach Gilmore, Georgetown 12 44 .273

Parker Cowles, Newburyport 16 59 .271

Caleb Meisner, Pentucket 14 52 .269

Ethan Lee, Georgetown 19 72 .264

Andrew Johnson, Triton 15 58 .259

Aiden Fortier, Amesbury 16 62 .258

Max Puleo, Newburyport 16 62 .258

Hunter Belisle, Amesbury 15 59 .254

Runs

Player, School Runs

Jack Sullivan, Newburyport 27

Drew Scialdone, Amesbury 26

Jake Gilbo, Georgetown 23

Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 22

Josh Roberts, Amesbury 22

Max Puleo, Newburyport 21

Owen Tahnk, Newburyport 21

Connor Stick, Newburyport 21

Cam Willis, Georgetown 20

Connor Rumph, Triton 20

RBI

Player, School RBI

Owen Tahnk, Newburyport 30

Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 28

Will Arsenault, Amesbury 21

Tyler Egan, Triton 20

Jake Gilbo, Georgetown 18

Ethan Lee, Georgetown 18

Drew Scialdone, Amesbury 17

Charlie Forrest, Newburyport 13

Max Puleo, Newburyport 13

Jack Sullivan, Newburyport 13

Tyler Bartniski, Amesbury 12

Hunter Belisle, Amesbury 12

Cam Willis, Georgetown 12

Jason Gioia, Georgetown 12

Parker Cowles, Newburyport 12

Home Runs

Player, School HR

Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 3

Owen Tahnk, Newburyport 2

Trevor Kamuda, Pentucket 2

Drew Scialdone, Amesbury 1

Jake Gilbo, Georgetown 1

Jason Gioia, Georgetown 1

Ethan Lee, Georgetown 1

Hayden Ruth, Georgetown 1

Parker Cowles, Newburyport 1

Pitching

(Mimimum 20 innings pitched)

Player, School Record IP ER ERA

Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 8-4 61.1 13 1.48

Zach Gilmore, Georgetown 8-2 64.1 14 1.52

Ty Gilmore, Georgetown 2-1 26.0 8 2.15

Charlie Forrest, Newburyport 4-2 32.0 10 2.19

Griffin Dupuis, Triton 5-4 57.1 18 2.20

Evan Luekens, Newburyport 3-2 40.1 14 2.43

Ethan Lee, Georgetown 4-0 23.2 9 2.66

Tyler Egan, Triton 3-2 35.2 15 2.94

Owen Tahnk, Newburyport 5-4 47.2 21 3.08

Luke Pergola, Pentucket 1-2 24.0 12 3.50

Jake Woodsum, Pentucket 2-2 21.0 12 4.00

Nic Kutcher, Pentucket 1-4 28.0 18 4.50

Luke Arsenault, Amesbury 2-4 44.2 29 4.55

Strikeouts

Player, School IP K

Trevor Kimball, Amesbury 61.1 104

Zach Gilmore, Georgetown 64.1 66

Griffin Dupuis, Triton 57.1 60

Owen Tahnk, Newburyport 47.2 51

Luke Arsenault, Amesbury 44.2 49

Tyler Egan, Triton 35.2 37

Evan Luekens, Newburyport 40.1 30

Trevor Kamuda, Pentucket 27.1 30

  • Stats current through Wednesday, June 21

