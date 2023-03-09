STONEHAM — Years from now, the history books will still show that the three times Triton and Lynnfield hockey played each other during the 2022-23 season, the Pioneers came away on top in the “series,” 2-1.
But, something says the Vikings are more satisfied with their one win.
Wednesday night, the two CAL rivals squared off in the Stoneham Arena with a trip to the Division 3 Final Four at stake. Lynnfield entered as the tournament’s No. 2 seed, as consecutive CAL Kinney champs, and most importantly having beat Triton in each of the last four matchups between the two programs. Quite simply, when you’ve talked about CAL hockey the past two years, the conversation has started and ended with the Pioneers.
Triton, however, was ready to change the narrative.
The No. 10-seeded Vikings shocked not just their fellow CAL leaguemates following along with the MIAA playoffs, but the entire state by earning a Division 3 quarterfinal upset victory, 5-2, over a Pioneer team that reached the state semifinals a year ago. Instead this winter, it’ll be the Vikings heading off to play No. 11 Nashoba Regional in the Final Four at a time and location yet to be announced.
“It’s awesome, today was a really good feeling,” said sophomore goalie Gavin Marengi (29 saves). “They beat us twice during the regular season, so it’s good to get them back in the playoffs.”
Nobody beats Triton (14-7-2) three times in one season ... anymore.
Flash back to last year one more time, and the exact same situation played itself out. The Vikings lost to league foe North Reading twice during the regular season, then saw the Hornets end their winter in the first round of the state tournament to complete the three-peat sweep.
So when the bracket played out the way it did this season, the Vikings made it a point of emphasis heading into Wednesday’s game to not let any team ever beat them three times.
“It’s the best feeling in the world,” said senior Cal Wardwell. “Last year, North Reading beat us three times, and we weren’t going to let someone beat us three times in a row this year. We knew what we were going up against, so we were ready to go.”
And it was Wardwell who arguably had the play of the game.
Through two periods, Triton was still clinging on to a 1-0 lead off a first-period goal from Andrew Johnson — and yes, you read that right that it was 1-0 entering the final 15 minutes when the final score ended up being 5-2. Freshman Michael Taylor then started the third by winning a race to a loose puck and roofing one to double the lead two minutes in, and just 35 seconds later Luke Sullivan blasted one from just beyond the right faceoff circle that found the back of the net and made it 3-0.
At that moment, Lynnfield (20-2-1) was on full upset-watch.
But like the two-time CAL Kinney champions and talented team they are, the Pioneers weren’t going to lay down so easily. It started on a power play with nine minutes left, as All-CAL forward Joe Raffa was in the right spot in front of the net during a scrum and was able to poke the puck in. Then just over a minute later, his All-CAL wingmate Jack Carpenter ripped one from the left faceoff circle that hit bar-down.
All of sudden, it was a one-goal game with still seven minutes to go.
Enter Wardwell.
“We knew it was going to be a battle,” said Triton coach Ryan Sheehan. “I was happy that when Lynnfield came with a surge there in the third period to get within a goal, we responded. We continued to push offense, and we scored a couple to put it away.”
With his Vikings reeling and needing to take a timeout, the senior kept his composure and scored a massive goal with just over five minutes left to make it 4-2. Jack Lindholm and Tyler Egan were on the assists, and Wardwell picked his spot and let the Vikings breathe a huge sigh of relief.
“Any goal there would have done the job,” said Wardwell. “We didn’t lose confidence at all when they made their run, we were just ready to go close it out.”
It’s also worth noting that during Lynnfield’s big push, Marengi made a handful of brilliant saves to keep Triton ahead. The Pioneers hit a post while the game was still 3-2, which would have sent their student section into a frenzy, but after Wardwell’s goal went in, Marengi was rock-solid the rest of the way.
“Our goalie played fantastic,” said Sheehan. “Our big thing was to stay out of the box. Well, we didn’t do a good job of staying out of the box (6 penalties), but our best unit today was our PK, and ultimately I think that won the game.”
The Vikings then essentially iced it just 30 seconds after Wardwell’s goal. Lindholm started the break with a nice pass up to Josh Hersey to start a 2-on-1, and the sophomore dished a beautiful pass over the Sullivan who had a wide-open net to finish and make it 5-2.
During this current three-game playoff streak, Marengi came in to shut the door in the first round against Danvers, pitched a shutout against defending state champion Hanover, and now just helped the Vikings upset the No. 2 seed and a league rival.
“We just want to head to the (TD) Garden as a team,” said Marengi. “We like to play as a team, we like to win as a team, so making it to the Garden is what we’re looking to do.”
Well, Triton is now one game away from making that dream of playing in the finals a reality.
Did the team ever expect to be at this point?
“Yeah, I mean, we just had to make it to the playoffs, and once you get in there it’s kind of anyone’s ballgame,” said Sheehan. “It’s one-and-done, you play a little tighter, and sometimes it’s a game of momentum. So I always thought this team had the makeup to make a little bit of a run.”
Triton 5, Lynnfield 2
Triton (14-7-2): 1 0 4 — 5
Lynnfield (20-2-1): 0 0 2 — 2
Division 3 Quarterfinals
Goals: T — Luke Sullivan 2, Andrew Johnson, Michael Sullivan, Callan Wardwell; L — Joe Raffa, Jack Carpenter
Assists: T — Jack Lindholm 3, Josh Hersey 2, Wardwell, Alex Pasquini, Connor Rumph, Tyler Egan; L — Jarret Scoppettuolo, Drew Damiani, Nick Lucich
Saves: T — Gavin Marengi 29; L — Dan McSweeney 21
