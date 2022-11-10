NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport girls soccer team left it all out on James T. Stehlin Field for 100 minutes on a chilly Wednesday night.
In net, senior Gabby Loughran was her usual All-Star self with nearly a dozen saves.
In front of her, defensemen Anna Affolter, Caitlin Downey, Skylar Ikemoto and Izzy Rosa were stellar in making sure none of those dozen shots were really all that threatening. and in front of them, Deirdre McElhinney, Alexis Greenblott, Aoife Tykulsky, Maeve Sullivan and Natalie DeGraves created chance after chance on the Medway goal.
But the Clippers just couldn’t find the back of the net.
So eventually, after 100 hard-fought minutes and no victor — not even a goal on the scoreboard — No. 2 Newburyport and No. 15 Medway’s Division 3 Round of 16 game had to be decided by penalty kicks. With the lights the brightest, Medway keeper Callahan Cottone saved three penatly shots and kicked the final one home to lift her team to a technical 1-0 (3-1 in PKs) win, ending the Clippers’ fantastic season three games shy of a state championship.
“They worked their tails off,” said Newburyport coach Kevin Sheridan. “All through regulation, two overtimes, they left it all out on the field. I’m really proud of their effort, and they had chances, too. Execution-wise, I thought we had the better of the chances throughout the game, we just didn’t finish. Then it came down to overtime, then it came down to PKs, and it’s a tough way to lose. Their keeper came up big on a couple of saves.”
Medway (11-5-4) led of the PK round, but its first shot went wide. McElhinney — a senior captain — then stepped up for Newburyport (17-2) and drilled her shot, putting the Clippers up 1-0 after one round.
But that’s when Cottone went crazy.
The Mustangs got a good goal from Delaney Condon on their second PK, and Cottone proceeded to save Newburyport’s next three attempts. Alise Higgins scored to put the Mustangs up 2-1 after three rounds, but Loughran came up huge with a massive save in the fourth round. The Clippers could have tied it back up at 2-2 heading into the fifth, but Cottone dove to her left and got her palms on the ball for her third straight save.
She then got up, went to take her team’s fifth PK and buried it to send the Mustangs on to the Division 3 quarterfinals.
“She’s a good player and she came up big for them,” said Sheridan on Cottone. “She won the overtime and she won the PKs.”
It wasn’t the end to the season Newburyport wanted, but it was still a year to remember. The Clippers blitzed through the league to win their second straight CAL Kinney title, and — as evident by their No. 2 ranking — were one of the best teams in the state. There were great non-league wins over Central Catholic and Tewksbury, and of course another ALS Cup victory over archrival Pentucket.
“The amount of pride I have for our team, respect I have for our team for all that they’ve accomplished this year, is immesurable.” said Sheridan. “For our seniors, throughout their four years, I couldn’t be prouder of them and feel so fortunate to have had the privelidge to coach them. I have a lot of appreciation for the team, and I’m sorry to see it end this way — or at all. But that’s the way it goes sometimes.”
Medway 1, Newburyport 0 (Medway wins 3-1 in PKs)
Division 3 Round of 16
Penalty Kick Goals: N — Deirdre McElhinney; M — Delaney Condon, Alise Higgins, Callahan Cottone
Saves: N — Gabby Loughran 10; M — Cottone 8
Medway (11-5-4): 0 0 0 — 1
Newburyport (17-2): 0 0 0 — 0
