AMESBURY -- The final scores, even if you just look at its playoff games, are eye-popping for the Amesbury softball team.
No one has been safe from its wrath.
And when it comes to the team, a lot of things are true at the same time. Yes, it's true that Amesbury is a completely loaded roster of talented softball players. But it's also true that to get as historically dominant as they have been this spring, everyone on the roster has earned it with the amount of hours they've put into the game.
Nothing has been given.
"We practice for like two, two-and-a-half hours every day," said Liv DeLong. "It's a lot, but that's the reason why we've been so successful this season."
DeLong, a senior captain, was fantastic in the circle yet again Friday afternoon. She tossed a complete-game two-hitter with 13 strikeouts, and she also went 1-for-2 at the plate with a pair of RBI to lift No. 2 Amesbury to a 12-0 win over No. 10 Easthampton in the Division 4 quarterfinals. In its three playoff wins during this tourney run, Amesbury has beat its opponents by a combined scored of 37-0.
The win also punches the team's ticket to its second straight state semifinal.
After making it to the Division 3 state championship game last spring, Amesbury (22-1) will play either No. 3 Wahconah or No. 6 Abington in the semis.
"It feels awesome, this is what we've worked for," said DeLong.
After pitching a 1-2-3 top of the first inning, DeLong got her team going in the bottom half when her sacrifice fly scored Alana DeLisle for the game's first run. Izzy Levasseur then followed with another sac fly to score Ella Bezanson to give Amesbury a quick 2-0 lead after the first. Ella DeLisle singled and scored on a wild pitch in the second, then another DeLong sac fly scoring Bezanson in the third made it a 4-0 game.
And that was more than enough support for DeLong.
"Ella DeLisle did a really good job behind the plate today, I give a lot of credit to her," said DeLong. "The pitch calling, that's what makes me so successful. How she frames, how she can block, all of her pitch calling, I don't do any of it, it's all her. I just throw it where she tells me to throw it, and she's one of the biggest reasons why I've been so successful."
The catcher was flattered by the compliment, but gave it right back.
"She threw a lot of curveballs and a lot more changeups than we usually do today," said DeLisle, who went 2-for-4 with an RBI. "But everything works most of the time. She makes it pretty easy."
DeLong allowed a couple of walks and one of her two hits in the fourth inning, but worked around a bases loaded, one-out jam with two straight punchouts.
"Liv was good," said Amesbury coach Jacquie Waters. "She was a little off today, which was unusual, but you know what, better to be off in a game like today. And, you know, when I say she was off, she still doesn't give up a run and she only walked a couple of batters. And I actually told her the other day to walk batters, I said don't be afraid to put a person on rather than give them a 'hit-me' ball."
Sisters Izzy and Oliva Levasseur each had RBI-hits in the bottom of the fifth, then Amesbury broke the game wide open with a six-run sixth inning. And, again, it was a result of the Levasseur sisters. Izzy crushed a ground-rule double with the bases loaded to score two, then Olivia stepped up and laced a single that scored a pair as well.
DeLong then picked up her 12th and 13th strikeouts of the day in the seventh to send Amesbury to the semis.
Amesbury 12, Easthampton 0
Division 4 Quarterfinals
Amesbury (12): Alana DeLisle 3b 3-1-0, Ella Bezanson cf 2-3-1, Liv DeLong p 2-1-1, Izzy Levasseur 1b 3-2-3, Olivia Levasseur ss 4-1-2, Ella DeLisle c 4-1-2, Cali Catarius 2b 2-1-0, Rose Franney ph 1-0-0, Lauren Celia rf 3-1-1, Lexi LeBlanc lf 2-0-0, Alex Donnell ph 0-1-0. Totals 26-12-10
RBI: I. Levasseur 4, O. Levasseur 3, DeLong 2, E. DeLisle, Celia
WP: DeLong;
Easthampton (17-6): 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Amesbury (22-1): 2 1 1 0 2 6 0 — 12
