Finally, it got a little easy ... picking NFL games in 2021.
We had one person pick 15 winners out of the 16 games and only nine others had 14 winners.
That's important because I had my best week, picking 13 of 16 winners in Week 17.
Only 10 entries picked more than I did.
As for the Patriots game, which has been a topic for debate the previous three games against the Colts and Bills (twice), there was no consternation about the Patriots this week.
Nobody picked the Jacksonville Jaguars out of the 365 entries. Nobody.
The Patriots game aside, home teams and the favorites dominated this past weekend's slate, with 12 of the 16 favorites winning and only five road teams (lowest this year) winning.
The key game for a lot of people was Monday night, with the Browns favored over the Steelers. I chose the Steelers and won. Had the Browns won, there would've been 40 entires that beat me instead of only 10.
What makes the last weekend better for people picking games -- like us! -- is that there is only one playoff team, the Green Bay Packers, with nothing to lose or gain.
Every other game with playoff-contending teams has some seeding, homefield or simply qualifying for the playoffs, at stake.
Usually, there are three to five teams with little to play for.
Not the case in Week 18.
Two of the winners this week, John DeQuardo (Gloucester) and Roger A. Powers (Danvers) each picked 15 winners out of the 16 games. Not bad.
Week 17 winners
John DeQuardo of Gloucester
Roger A. Powers of Danvers
Oliver Cook of Beverly
Brian Tremblay of Georgetown
Steve Mitchell of Gloucester
Wally Mielcarz of Salem
John Horne of Marblehead
Tony Harrington of Rockport
Steve Aiello of Kattskill, N.Y.
Robert Venza of Peabody
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.