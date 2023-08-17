The Amesbury Fireballs 14U softball team just finished an impressive season in the Middle Essex League, going 11-1 while outscoring their opponents 139-39. Two players, Katelyn Cronin and Sofia Le, were selected to the league’s All-Star game, where they helped their squad win, 7-2. Members of this year’s Amesbury Fireballs are: (Back row) Coach Jeff DeLong, Lyndsey Asselin, Ana Gordon, Harley Kusler, Katelyn Cronin, Trinity Kent, Coach Ella Bezanson and Coach Liv DeLong. (Middle row) Sofia Le, Evelyn Howell, Shelby Massey, Hope Shanahan and Brooke Woodsom. (Front row) Marley Metcalf, Jill Ryan, Mia DesRosiers and Stella Stuber. Not pictured: Harper Walker.