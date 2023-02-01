GEORGETOWN -- Something special has been happening on the Georgetown High basketball court this winter.
This girls team, it's legit.
The Royals came into Tuesday's game against Lynnfield sitting atop the CAL Baker standings, and the team got even more good news earlier that morning when the MIAA released its latest statewide power rankings. In Division 5, you don't have to scroll down too far to find where the Royals place.
They're No. 2.
And thanks to a balanced effort offensively Tuesday night, Georgetown kept the good vibes rolling with a 50-32 win over the Pioneers. The Royals (9-4) are now firmly in first in the Baker standings with just four games left in the league, and every day are looking more and more like serious threats in Division 5.
Which, when you consider the team only has three seniors campared to six freshman, is quite the feat.
"It's been a lot of fun," said senior tri-captain Meghan Loewen. "There are a bunch of young girls on the team, but they've all done really well and have improved a lot. Coming off going to the (Round of 16) last year, we wanted to build on that and get better. We all feel like we have a really good team this year."
Echoing the captain, Georgetown may have a good number of underclassmen this year, but the team overall is experienced.
The Royals returned four of their top-6 scorers from that Sweet 16 run a year ago, as well as plenty of other key role players from that roster. Fellow senior tri-captains Carena Ziolkowski (14.2 ppg, 33 3s) and Marley Morrison (8.2 ppg, 11 3s) have been having fantastic seasons, and the Marcelin sisters of junior Tyrah (9.0 ppg) and freshman Neiylah (9.3 ppg) have worked in tandem to lock down the point guard role. Throw in fellow contributions from sophomores Ella Thompson and Avery Upite, as well as freshmen Katie Davies and Bailey Pierson, and this Royals squad has depth.
So could a serious run in the state tournament be on the way?
"Shoot for the moon and you'll land among the stars," laughed Morrison. "Obviously we would want to win a state championship, but we're just taking it a game at a time. Our first goal would be to win the CAL, and then we would move our focus over to that."
Well, Georgetown certainly got the job done Tuesday night.
The Royals trailed by three at the break, but shook off a rough first half to outscore the Pioneers 35-14 over the final 16 minutes. The run started on the defensive end, as the Royals locked in to come away with a handful of steals. Tyrah Marcelin finished a layup in transition to give the team the lead for good at 24-23, and Neiylah beat the buzzer to end the third with the Royals up, 34-23.
It also helped that Ziolkowski came alive offensively.
The senior scored 12 of her game-high 15 points in the second half, including a pair of 3s. Davies converted an and-1 early in the fourth quarter, followed by a Ziolkowski 3 to put the Royals up by 15. Neiylah Marcelin finished with 14 points, Davies added 9 and Tyrah chipped in 8 to complete what was a balanced night offensively.
"I think it was just picking up our energy in the second half," said Ziolkowski. "We came out a little slow, but we definitely picked it up after halftime and started to make more shots."
Now on a three-game winning streak, Georgetown will look to keep it rolling on Friday when it hosts Amesbury.
"We play a style that's fun to coach," said first-year coach Tim Mahan. "I'm going to be proud of them as long as it's 32 minutes of hell for other teams, and we just play with our guts. I think they know that I love them regardless of what happens, and I just like to see when they smile and are having fun. They're a great team."
Georgetown 50, Lynnfield 32
Lynnfield (32): Bella George 2-4-9, Emma Rose 1-3-5, Taylor Valitan 3-0-6, Maggie Osanian 0-0-0, Jaclynn Moon 4-2-10, Charlotte Radulski 1-0-2. Totals 11-9-32
Georgetown (50): Bailey Pierson 0-0-0, Tyrah Marcelin 4-0-8, Meg Loewen 0-0-0, Marley Morrison 0-0-0, Carena Ziolkowski 6-1-15, Katie Davies 4-1-9, Avery Upite 1-1-4, Neiylah Marcelin 6-2-14, Chloe Morrison 0-0-0. Totals 21-5-50
3-pointers: G — Ziolkowski 2, Upite; L — George
Lynnfield (6-8): 8 10 5 9 — 32
Georgetown (9-4): 7 8 19 16 — 50
