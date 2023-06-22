Wednesday night, the Merrimac Cardinals beat the West Newbury Minors AL team, 10-0, in the third game of a 3-game Minors Championship series to win Merrimac’s first ever ITBL (Intertown Baseball League) championship. On Father’s Day, Merrimac won the first game of the series 7-5 at A-Field in Merrimac, but on Monday West Newbury won the second game, 8-7, in an extra innings thriller at Bachelor Street Field in West Newbury. But last night, Merrimac won in a 5-inning mercy to take home the trophy in front of a home audience in Merrimac.