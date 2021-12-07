While it’s certainly hard to believe we’re already here, the winter sports season in the Newburyport area is ready to start regular season games Thursday night.
Newburyport girls hockey will start us off when it hosts Masconomet (7 p.m.), and that will be followed with a couple of local basketball games on Friday.
Here is the local high school schedule for the next week.
Thursday, Dec. 9
Girls Ice Hockey
Masconomet at Newburyport, 7 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 10
Boys Basketball
Triton at Stoneham, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
St. Mary’s at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m.; Lawrence at Newburyport, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Newburyport at Weston, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Newburyport at Weston, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 11
Boys Ice Hockey
Triton at Pentucket, 7 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Newburyport at Gloucester, 4 p.m.
Wrestling
Belmont at Triton, 9:30 a.m.
Sunday, Dec. 12
Boys Swimming
Pentucket at Manchester, 4:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Manchester, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Pentucket at Manchester, 4:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Manchester, 4:30 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 13
Boys Basketball
Triton at Rockport, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Triton at Swampscott, 5:30 p.m.
