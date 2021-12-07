210218_NT_MSP_BASKETBALL_02.jpg

Newburyport’s Makenna Ward was a Daily News All-Star as a sophomore last winter. The Clippers are set to begin their season Friday night against Lawrence.

While it’s certainly hard to believe we’re already here, the winter sports season in the Newburyport area is ready to start regular season games Thursday night.

Newburyport girls hockey will start us off when it hosts Masconomet (7 p.m.), and that will be followed with a couple of local basketball games on Friday.

Here is the local high school schedule for the next week.

Thursday, Dec. 9

Girls Ice Hockey

Masconomet at Newburyport, 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 10

Boys Basketball

Triton at Stoneham, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

St. Mary’s at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m.; Lawrence at Newburyport, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Newburyport at Weston, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Newburyport at Weston, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 11

Boys Ice Hockey

Triton at Pentucket, 7 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Newburyport at Gloucester, 4 p.m.

Wrestling

Belmont at Triton, 9:30 a.m.

Sunday, Dec. 12

Boys Swimming

Pentucket at Manchester, 4:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Manchester, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Pentucket at Manchester, 4:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Manchester, 4:30 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 13

Boys Basketball

Triton at Rockport, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Triton at Swampscott, 5:30 p.m.

