Every year, just after the end of the season, the Newburyport Youth Hockey board gets together to discuss what the following year will look like and start putting together teams.
At this point in 2022, the topic of adding a new team to the mix was brought up for discussion.
An all-girls team.
Having seen the success of the Newburyport High School varsity girls team the past few years, in breaking away from Masconomet and becoming its own standalone program to start the 2020-21 season, the board wanted to keep that momentum moving forward. Newburyport Youth Hockey has been around as an organization for over 50 years, and plenty of girls have been involved with the program playing co-ed with the boys.
But there’s never been a strictly all-girls team.
And at a certain point, those girls who would start with Newburyport would eventually “leave town” to play club hockey in surrounding communities that did offer all-girls teams.
So Newburyport wanted to change that.
“We noticed there were a decent amount of girls for us to potentially start an all-girls U10 team this year,” said coach and board member Josh Freeman. “We’ve always had a decent amount of girls coming in, but never at the same age group. We needed around 12-13 girls to start a team, and we knew we had around 10. But thankfully we were able to find a couple more to join and start our first ever U10 all-girls team.”
Well, now at the end of the 2023 season, it’s safe to say that the undertaking paid off swimmingly.
In it’s first year as a program, the Newburyport Girls U10 Youth Hockey team won the Middlesex Yankee Conference West Division championship. It was a whirlwind of a season altogether, but one that ended with Newburyport beating the Hyde Park Lady Eagles in the title game last Sunday, 4-2, to walk away with gold medals around their necks.
“We were all so very happy for them and all of their accomplishments this season,” said Freeman. “They are a wonderful group of young ladies and they were so supportive of each other all season long. They were a pleasure to coach and to spend time with, and they continued to work hard all season long.”
It was a year full of highlights and lifelong memories.
Perhaps the top among them being when Newburyport was invited to attend a Boston University women’s hockey game. The girls got to meet Coach Brian Durocher and members of the team, go inside the locker room, sit on the bench during warmups and get autographs from the team after the game.
But when it comes to playing hockey themselves, Newburyport made their own memories.
The “turning point” of the season came when Newburyport participated in a tournament up at Jay Peek in Vermont against some stiff competition. No one really had any expectations going in, but coming out Newburyport had finished a surprising third place and had the aura of a new team altogether.
“It proved to be a really great bonding experience for the team,” said Freeman. “They started to become a very close-knit team, and really started supporting each other and playing as a team and playing for one another. Our girls came back from the tournament and they meshed and just started doing it all on their own. It was really rewarding to see, both as a parent and as their coach.”
But coming back from that tournament, Newburyport found itself outside of the MYC playoff picture.
“I remember sitting them down and explaining to them that while we hadn’t really focused on winning during the regular season, that if they wanted to continue playing into the playoffs we needed to buckle down and really win some games,” said Freeman. “We told them we knew they could do it. They had been playing really well, and we challenged them to step it up.”
So with six games left in the regular season, and needing to win four to get into the playoffs, Newburyport got down to work. The team went 4-2 down the stretch to reach the play-in game, and once there they took down King Phillip Walpole, 6-2, to survive and advance. That moved Newburyport on to the semifinals, where against the Reading Rockets the team got an incredible performance from Catherine Hajjar in net, who posted a shutout to highlight a 5-0 victory.
So now, in its first year as a team, a championship was on the table.
Newburyport blitzed out to a 3-0 lead in the first period, but Hyde Park responded with a pair of goals in the second to get right back in it. Thankfully, though, Newburyport was able to find the back of the net again before the period ended to make it 4-2, then held Hyde Park scoreless the rest of the way to claim the program’s first ever all-girls league championship.
“The season was a big success and it was a lot of fun,” said Freeman. “The first girls team in club history and a championship to end the season. We couldn’t have asked for a better group of girls to do it with.”
