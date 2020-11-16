The New England Patriots picked up their biggest win of the season on Sunday night, upsetting the heavily favored Baltimore Ravens 23-17 to move back into plausible playoff contention. Here are five quick takes from a wet and windy night at Gillette Stadium.
1. Dugger delivers the dagger
As far as weather goes during football season, it doesn't get much worse than what New England and Baltimore had to deal with on Sunday. The two teams played through driving rain from start to finish, but in a scene straight out of a stereotypical sports movie, the heaviest rain didn't start falling until Baltimore lined up for its final drive of the game.
Amid literal sheets of rain, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had to lead his team 83 yards down field in 1:04 in order to potentially win the game at the buzzer. Jackson started strong with a 14-yard scramble, but then the play was called back due to offensive holding and everything fell apart. Patriots rookie Kyle Dugger effectively delivered the dagger when he tackled a wide-open J.K. Dobbins in the open field for a 1-yard completion, and on the ensuing fourth down with time running out, Jackson had to settle for a short pass to Dobbins by the sideline, which Dobbins dropped for the turnover on downs. The Ravens never came close to scoring and New England was able to pull out the thrilling win.
2. Harris is bell cow back
If there was any doubt remaining who is the Patriots' best option at running back, there shouldn't be any more. Despite dealing with ankle and chest injuries coming into the game, Damien Harris put the team on his back and enjoyed one of the best performances by a Patriots running back in recent memory. Harris finished with a career-high 121 yards rushing on only 22 carries, good for 5.5 yards per carry. He crossed the 100-yard threshold only two plays into the second half, and after barely playing his rookie season Harris now has rushed for 100 or more yards in three of his six games this fall.
"It was important for me to show that I'm going to do whatever it takes to help this team be successful," Harris said. "I just want to show that I can come out here and play and play to the best of my ability and live up to the tough standard that this program has, I'm going to go out there and do it."
3. Vaunted Ravens rushing attack sputters
The Patriots defense has been gashed by opposing rushing attacks all season, and facing a Ravens offense that thrives on the ground, Sunday's game could have potentially been a huge mismatch. Instead the Patriots stepped up and played their best game defensively of the season, holding the Ravens to only 115 yards on 28 carries, good for just 4.3 yards per carry. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, the reigning league MVP, only managed 55 yards on 11 carries and went 24 for 34 with 249 yards, two touchdowns and an interception through the air.
4. Meyers dusts off old QB skills
We all know how Julian Edelman used to be a college quarterback before developing into a star NFL wide receiver, and some of the Patriots' most fun trick plays of the past decade have involved giving Edelman a chance to flash his old passing skills. Well, second-year pro Jakobi Meyers also used to play quarterback in college before making the switch to wide receiver, and Sunday night Meyers got his own opportunity to show off his big arm.
In what was certainly the most exciting play of the season for the Patriots so far, Cam Newton passed back to Meyers on what initially looked like a possible end around. But then Meyers pulled up and fired downfield to Rex Burkhead, who made an incredible catch in traffic for the 24-yard touchdown grab. The catch put New England ahead 13-10 late in the first half and was Burkhead's second touchdown grab of the night.
5. J.C. Jackson the pick machine
Third-year cornerback J.C. Jackson has been a ballhawk in the secondary ever since he made his debut as an undrafted free agent in 2018, but now he's taking his game to remarkable new heights. On Sunday Jackson recorded an interception in his fifth straight game, picking off Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson to close out the first half while setting a new franchise record for most consecutive games with an interception.
"I'm a playmaker man," Jackson said. "I know how to play the ball pretty well."
Jackson also now leads the NFL with six interceptions and has recorded 14 in his career.
Mac Cerullo can be reached at mcerullo@newburyportnews.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
