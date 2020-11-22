The New England Patriots saw their already slim playoff hopes take a big hit on Sunday, as the team lost to the Houston Texans 27-20. Here are five quick takes from the loss, which dropped the Patriots to 4-6 on the year.
1. Watson tears Patriots secondary apart
A week after the Patriots defense effectively contained reigning league MVP Lamar Jackson at Gillette Stadium, New England found itself all out of sorts against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. The former Clemson star picked the Patriots secondary apart, going 28 for 37 with 344 yards and two touchdown passes to go along with 36 yards rushing and a bruising 4-yard rushing score in which Watson ran right over Devin McCourty and Ja'Whaun Bentley at the goal line.
Watson didn't just beat the Patriots by targeting one particular person, Brandin Cooks, Jordan Akins and Will Fuller V all finished with at least 80 yards receiving and a total of nine Houston players finished with at least two catches.
2. Tight end trouble
While Watson lit New England up all over the field, the Patriots especially had trouble covering Houston's tight ends. Akins led the way with five catches for 83 yards, Darren Fells added two catches for 29 yards and Pharaoh Brown had two catches for 22 yards, including one particularly demoralizing 18-yard reception in which he threw both Jonathan Jones and Stephon Gilmore before eventually carrying a pile of half a dozen Patriots defenders past the first down marker.
3. Patriots can't close again
In what has become a frustrating recurring theme for the Patriots this season, New England once again had an opportunity to tie the game in the final minutes only to come up short. Trailing 27-20 with 4:11 to play, New England drove 51 yards on 11 plays all the way to the Houston 24-yard-line before letting the game slip away on a turnover on downs. Cam Newton had a pass deflected at the line of scrimmage by JJ Watt on 3rd and 4, and on the ensuing 4th down play Houston overloaded New England's pass protection with a blitz, and while Newton was able to make the first two defenders miss, he was brought down by the third and forced to make a desperate incomplete pass to nobody.
The Patriots did end up getting one last chance with nine seconds left after forcing a punt, but while Newton was able to complete a Hail Mary pass to Ryan Izzo on the final play, Izzo was brought down around 12 yards short of the end zone.
4. Byrd takes flight
One notable positive for the Patriots was wide receiver Damiere Byrd, who enjoyed the best game of his career to lead New England in receiving. The 27-year-old receiver finished with six catches on a career-high 132 yards while also making a beautiful 42-yard touchdown catch from Newton. The touchdown was Byrd's first of the season and also the first touchdown pass from Newton to a Patriots receiver, with the only other passing touchdown to a wide receiver coming from Jarrett Stidham to N'Keal Harry in Week 4 against the Kansas City Chiefs.
5. Burkhead, Wynn injured
New England appeared to suffer two major losses to injury on Sunday. Running back Rex Burkhead left the game after taking a big hit on an outside run early in the third quarter and was immediately ruled out with a knee injury. Then on the final drive of the game, left tackle Isaiah Wynn came out after getting his leg rolled up by another blocker. Jermaine Eluemunor came on to replace him for the final minutes.
Mac Cerullo can be reached at mcerullo@newburyportnews.com.
