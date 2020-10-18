The New England Patriots had another frustrating afternoon on Sunday, committing three turnovers and struggling on offense throughout in an eventual 18-12 loss to the Denver Broncos. Here are five quick takeaways from the game:
1. Newton takes the blame
Coming off a two-week absence due to a positive COVID-19 test, quarterback Cam Newton had more reason than anyone for being rusty in his return. The quarterback certainly didn't have his best day passing the ball, going 17 for 25 with 157 yards passing, two interceptions and four sacks.
That being said, Newton did step up his game at key moments. After getting strip sacked early in the second half Newton quickly jumped to his feet and dove on the ball to retain possession — the inverse of his infamous moment in Super Bowl 50 where he didn't dive on an easily recoverable fumble — and in the fourth quarter put the team on his back with a 38-yard run, a goal line touchdown and a trick play reception from Julian Edelman to help give the Patriots life.
Ultimately, Newton wasn't interested in boasting about his accomplishments or in making excuses, brushing aside questions about his COVID-19 experience and placing the blame for the loss squarely on his own shoulders.
"I didn't get the job done today," Newton said. "So you can just imagine how I feel, but, yeah, I don't want this to be a pity party. We do have another opportunity here coming up, we have to follow this up with great practice this week and I look forward to it."
2. Injuries piling up on offensive line
The New England Patriots have one of the best offensive lines in football, but the unit's talent and depth is getting seriously tested with one injury after another befalling the group seemingly every week.
Heading into Sunday's game the Patriots were already without starting center David Andrews (thumb), starting right guard Shaq Mason (COVID-19/Reserve list) and back-up center James Ferentz (COVID-19/Reserve list). That forced the Patriots to use a line composition of Justin Herron, Isaiah Wynn, Joe Thuney, Mike Onwenu and Jermaine Eluemunor that had only one of the team's Week 1 starters (Eluemunor) in their usual position.
Then, midway through the first half, the Patriots had to shuffle things up again after Eluemunor went down with an ankle injury. Second-year guard/center Hjalte Froholdt was summoned to fill in at right guard while Onwenu bumped to right tackle, and after halftime the team mixed things up again, moving Wynn back to left tackle, Onwenu to left guard and Herron to right tackle.
3. Bend, don't break
New England's defense had a weird day. On one hand, the Patriots did not allow any touchdowns, held the Broncos to 4 for 14 on third down conversion attempts, allowed a manageable 299 yards of total offense and eventually forced two interceptions on critical fourth quarter drives.
On the other hand, the Patriots also allowed the Broncos to score on each of their first six possessions, three of which came at the end of lengthy drives where Denver advanced far enough to get in range for kicker Brandon McManus.
That, Bill Belichick said, was not the hallmark of a good defensive performance. And it wasn't a silver lining on a day where the Patriots didn't play well elsewhere either.
"We need to do a better job in all areas of the game," said Bill Belichick. "We need to play better on offense, defense and special teams and coach better and we just, we need to be better on everything."
4. Bentley's busy day
Patriots linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley saw a lot of action throughout Sunday's loss, making a team-high 12 tackles including two tackles for a loss, two quarterback hits and half a sack. Adrian Phillips was also active as a hybrid safety/linebacker, making 11 tackles with two tackles for a loss, and cornerbacks J.C. Jackson and Jonathan Jones had crucial interceptions late to help fuel New England's last gasp comeback attempt.
5. No daylight up front for backs
With so much upheaval on the offensive line, the Patriots running backs had hardly any room to run against Denver's excellent front seven. New England's three running backs combined for just 41 yards on 15 carries, good for only 2.7 yards per carry, and Damien Harris led the way with just 19 yards on six carries.
New England's team rushing totals looked a bit better in the end thanks in large part to Newton's 76 yards on 10 carries, though the bulk of those came on a single 38-yard run late in the fourth quarter. Otherwise the Patriots got beaten handily in the trenches, a situation that extended to Denver's pass rush and was ultimately the decisive factor in the game.
Mac Cerullo can be reached at mcerullo@newburyportnews.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
