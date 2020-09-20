The New England Patriots came up just short of pulling off a thrilling comeback win in Seattle on Sunday night, falling 35-30 after the Seahawks stopped Cam Newton on the goal line on the game's final play. Here are five quick thoughts from Sunday's loss.
1. Seahawks hold on decisive goal line play
Every time the Patriots had lined up in their "super jumbo" formation so far this season, they had either scored a touchdown or picked up a crucial first down. When Cam Newton charged through the line on 3rd and 1 the first play of the fourth quarter, NBC color commentator Cris Collinsworth commented on the formation and remarked "I don't know how you stop that, I really don't."
It turns out there was a way, and the Seahawks figured it out on the last play of the game.
Needing three yards for the game-winning touchdown on the last play of the game, the Patriots loaded up with blockers and put the ball in Newton's hands. Using seven offensive linemen, two tight ends and a fullback, the idea is to put a blocker on every defender and leave just one for Newton to power through one on one. But that depends on all the blockers winning their matchup, and on Sunday's decisive play, the Seahawks got the better of the Patriots and left Newton with nowhere to go.
Safety Lano Hill started the trouble by beating fullback Jakob Johnson on the outside of the formation, getting into Newton's path to trip the quarterback up. Meanwhile, L.J. Collier and Poona Ford beat left-side linemen Mike Onwenu and Isaiah Wynn and flooded into the Newton's path as well, leaving Newton no shot as he was flipped over for the stop.
Bill Belichick said after the game that they went with what they thought was their best play, and it's hard to argue with his line of thinking. The "super jumbo" 14 personnel grouping had worked every time the Patriots used it against the Dolphins and to that point against the Seahawks, but even the best plays won't work if players don't execute, and New England had a lapse at the worst possible time.
2. Edelman to the rescue
In order for New England to even have a chance to run the ball in for the win, the Patriots had to mount an impressive fourth quarter comeback. Trailing the Seahawks 35-23 with 4:32 to play in the game, Newton took a page out of the Tom Brady playbook and called on Julian Edelman, and the 34-year-old receiver delivered once again.
Edelman made 3 catches for 63 yards in the final two drives, including a 33-yard catch over Jamal Adams to set New England up at the goal line for Newton's second touchdown run of the game and then an 18-yard catch to bring the Patriots into the red zone with 0:36 remaining. He also had a highlight-reel 49-yard catch over Adams late in the third quarter, and overall Edelman finished with a career-high 179 receiving yards on eight receptions.
3. Wilson goes wild
Earlier this week Bill Belichick suggested that Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson might be the best player in the NFL, and Wilson sure looked the part on Sunday. Wilson was dominant against the Patriots defense, going 21 for 28 with 288 yards and five touchdown passes while adding 39 yards rushing on five scrambles. The only major blemish on his day was an interception by Devin McCourty that was returned for a touchdown, but that pass bounced off tight end Greg Olson's hands and was hardly Wilson's fault.
Wilson was particularly effective on deep balls, completing brilliant passes to DK Metcalf and David Moore for 54 and 38-yard touchdowns respectively. He also had four touchdown passes to wide receivers in the game, which the NBC broadcast pointed out was the same amount that New England's defense allowed to wide receivers in all of 2019.
4. Run defense needs work
Since losing so many linebackers to free agency and opt outs over the offseason, New England has largely filled the void by using more defensive backs. The problem with having so many defensive backs on the field at once is that it leaves you vulnerable in the run game, and Seattle took full advantage on Sunday. The Seahawks rushed for 154 yards on 30 carries, averaging 5.1 yards per carry over the course of the game. Combined with Wilson's 288 yards passing, Seattle largely had its way on offense, though the Patriots were able to come up just enough key stops to stay in the game.
5. Tragedy strikes White family
Patriots running back James White did not play on Sunday after learning that his parents were involved in a serious car accident earlier in the day. White's father Tyrone was killed in the crash and his mother Lisa was taken to the hospital in critical condition. When news broke White received an outpouring of support from both teams and from across the league.
Teammate Devin McCourty gave White a shoutout after scoring his interception return touchdown, shouting "2-8, we love you bro!" to a TV camera, referring to White's jersey number. After the game, Seattle's Russell Wilson also offered White his condolences in his postgame interview, saying that the two played together in college at Wisconsin and that "my heart has been heavy all day thinking about him. ... James, I'm praying for you."
Mac Cerullo can be reached at mcerullo@newburyportnews.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
